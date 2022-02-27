How to cure poison in Elden Ring

There are a variety of ailments that can fall upon players as they journey through Elden Ring.

One of those ailments sees the player become poisoned. Being poisoned is nothing new in terms of gaming, but the new FromSoftware Inc. title approaches its cure in its own way.

The poison affliction can be dangerous if not watched closely and cured quickly. To get rid of the status effect, players can heal with Neutralizing Boluses or cast a spell to remove it.

How to cure poison with Nuetralizing Boluses in Elden Ring

Each time a player is hit with a poison-based attack, a poison meter will fill at the bottom of the screen. Enough poisonous hits and the meter will reach its end, causing the player to be poisoned.

A look at Neutralizing Boluses in the Crafting Kit (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Damage can be dealt over time until the poison can be cured. The most common method for negating the effects of poison is by using the Neutralizing Boluses item.

To craft one, players need the Armorer's Cookbook [2] and then the following items:

x1 Herba

x1 Cave Moss

x1 Great Dragonfly Head

In addition to crafting the item, Neutralizing Boluses can be purchased from the Nomadic Merchant under the fallen pillar at Coastal Cave. They can be bought for 600 Runes a piece.

How to cure poison with a spell in Elden Ring

A player arrives at Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Cure Poison is the name of an incantation that removes the damaging status effect. It takes up one spell slot and costs the player 7 Focus Points every time it is cast.

Players can learn this spell by purchasing it from Brother Corhyn for 1000 Runes. Brother Corhyn is located in the Roundtable Hold, which can be accessed when Melina arrives and takes the player there.

After it has been reached for the first time, it can only be traveled to by the fast travel feature. There is no way to arrive at the Roundtable Hold through the Overworld map.

Once the Cure Poison has been purchased, ensure the character has a Faith skill of at least 8. This will grant the ability to cast spells, which have a slow cast speed but can be cast while moving.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar