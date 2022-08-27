How to defeat Ash in Soul Hackers 2’s Ozaki Hope Towers

Ash is a boss encounter that players will have to encounter multiple times to progress through the main narrative of Soul Hackers 2. The first time she appears is on Subway Line 14. Her next and significantly more difficult encounter takes place in Ozaki Hope Towers.

On Subway Line 14, Ash starts the fight off with just one demon summoned in the form of Lilim, with Drake Basilisk taking her spot after she gets defeated. In Ozaki Hope Towers, the boss summons two other demons to the fight along with Lilim.

Players will not only have to face a more buffed Ash during this encounter, but will also have to deal with a Vile Pazuzu and Beast Inugami.

This is what makes the fight considerably harder for players who are new to the Megaten franchise. While Soul Hackers 2 is a lot more accessible than mainline Shin Megami Tensei entries, there are some encounters in the game that many players have trouble with, even in the lower difficulties.

Today’s guide will go over some of the weaknesses and resistances that Ash and her party come with in Soul Hackers 2, along with some helpful tips to take her down in the Ozaki Hope Towers.

The weakness, resistance, and movesets of Ash in Soul Hackers 2

Here are all the weaknesses, resistances, and movesets that Ash and her party come with in Soul Hackers 2.

Ash

Weaknesses and Resistances:

Physical: -

Gunfire: Resist

Fire: Resist

Ice: -

Electric: -

Force: Weak

Ruin: Block

Movesets:

Attack: Deals gunfire attack to one party member.

Flame Shot: Deals fire attack to one party member.

Blackout: Deals gunfire attack to all party members.

Summon: Summons one of her two demons.

Accelerate: Will increase Ash's action count by one.

Ashes to Ashes: Deals severe Almighty attack to one party member that can increase ailment damage if they are afflicted.

Spellproof Wall: Repels magic attack from entire party.

Overload: Attack and ailment success increased for one member of Ash’s party but defense down for Ash herself.

Night Lilim

Weaknesses and Resistances:

Physical: -

Gunfire: -

Fire: -

Ice: Weak

Electric: Block

Force: -

Ruin: Resist

Movesets:

Bewitching Gaze: Will ruin attack to one party member and can inflict Daze.

Frolic: Will ruin attack to all party members that can inflict Daze.

Vile Pazuzu

Weaknesses and Resistances:

Physical: -

Gunfire: -

Fire: Resist

Ice: Weak

Electric: -

Force: Drain

Ruin: Block

Movesets:

Miasma Breath: Miasma floods the area and damages every player party member at the end of the player party turn.

Wind Breath: Deals Force damage to multiple party members.

Zandyne: Force damage to one party member.

Beast Inugami

Weaknesses and Resistances:

Physical: -

Gunfire: -

Fire: Resist

Ice: -

Electric: -

Force: Weak

Ruin: Resist

Movesets:

Blight: Adds ruin damage to all abilities that can inflict Poison.

Attack: Deals physical attack to all party members.

Drake Basilisk

Weaknesses and Resistances:

Physical: Weak

Gunfire: -

Fire: -

Ice: Weak

Electric: -

Force: -

Ruin: Block

Movesets:

Demonic Gaze: Will ruin attack to all party members that can inflict Dread.

How to take down Ash easily in Soul Hackers 2

Here are a few tips that players can find helpful during Ash’s encounter in Ozaki Hope Towers in Soul Hackers 2.

1) Have the right party of demons for the job

For any hard encounter in a Megaten title, it is always important to have a party of demons who will be able to counter some of the boss's weaknesses.

Soul Hackers 2 bosses can be made significantly more manageable by exploiting the Sabbath system and exploiting the enemy's elemental weaknesses as much as possible.

Making use of the system as much as possible will make the fight easier, and players will also not have to rely on too many items in their inventory.

2) Dealing with Pazuzu first

Ash will be doing the majority of the damage in the fight. Pazuzu acts as the more annoying element who uses Miasma Breath, which will constantly tick away at the party’s health pool with every round.

Taking him out first will clear the miasma, and players will not have to deal with his bothersome ability.

3) Be wary Ash’s party synergy

Ash’s party synergizes incredibly well with each other, with Inugami’s Overload, which increases the chances of her party inflicting status ailment. With Ash’s very own Ashes to Ashes, which applies the effects of that ailment, the fight can get very overwhelming very fast.

Be wary of moves that they can pull. Players are advised to instantly remove ailments from party members.

4) Having a healer and other supportive items

Having a healer in the team and other demons who have a status effect removing ability is crucial for the fight in Soul Hackers 2.

Along with having these supportive demons in the party, players should also stock up on necessary items like Chakra Drops, Revival Beads, and other ailment-removing items, so that they will be able to make use of them when they are in a pinch.

