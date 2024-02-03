Players might wonder how to defeat Batman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. He had a failsafe plan for the rare moment his members went rogue.

Despite all the superheroes' weaknesses, Batman mentions in the cutscene to the Suicide Squad that there's no particular anti-Batman device. Instead, they must rely on teamwork and their skill after years of training to take him down.

This article aims to go over the sequence of events that lead you to the bossfight and tips on how to get around Batcave and then defeat Batman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Ways to defeat Batman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

To defeat Batman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, first mix and vent toxins in the Batcave (Image via YouTube/GameClips)

Although you go through a single-phase battle to defeat Batman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, the sequence of events makes this a two-phase guide as one needs to disable some devices in the Batcave.

After the Suicide Squad arrives at the control room to defeat Batman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, a cutscene plays that shows Batman revealing his failsafe plan to take down the rogue Justice League. While this plays, the characters interact with the control panel and reach the part where Batman mentions Superman, but the control room gets flooded with fear toxin.

Find devices called Mixers and then try to vent this toxin before it overwhelms them. Some steps to get around the Batcave are as follows:

Walk to the three Mixer devices spread out over the cave as Batman has somehow managed to disable all the traversal abilities of all members of Suicide Squad.

This sequence of mixing three times and venting must be done once for each character, so a total of four times.

The cave will be filled with statues of Batman with glowing red eyes, and sometimes there will be instances when one of these statues can manifest itself into a ghostly bat figure that beats the characters down. These manifestations can be shot out with guns before they attack you.

While looking for Mixers and Vents, you will come across bright, burning bats that will try to come close to you and harm them. Shoot them a few times to destroy them.

You will also come across some small white bat-shaped mines on the floor and walls, which can be shot with bullets before proceeding.

Note that hostile elements in the Batcave will notify you of their presence with a purple cloud on your HUD, which can be used to proceed through this phase of the fight.

This Batcave section is a solely explorative sequence that can be completed fairly easily with the help of the tips mentioned above.

After being overcome by fear, you can go ahead and defeat Batman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Image via YouTube/GameClips)

Next comes the phase where characters overcome with fear from the fear toxin are standing before a giant volcanic Batman who will try to kill the Suicide Squad. Here are some tips to help through the second phase of this sequence where you must defeat Batman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Batman will shoot laser from his eyes that can melt the ground and massively damage players. Jump and dodge these as the traversal abilities are still unavailable.

Batman can be seen hurling fire strikes at you that can come from left to right or right to left and can be seen followed by an animation where Batman pulls his arms back before throwing them. Jump to avoid these.

Batman can also be seen throwing purple smoke clouds in the air on the right or left side of the arena. These clouds behave like bombs as they like to crash down and damage you. Dodge these clouds by keeping an eye out for these bombs and dashing away just as they are about to hit the ground.

While all of this happens, keep shooting Batman's giant body. Sometimes, you will notice a weak spot popping up. These will glow on his body as bright purple and can be shot to deal massive damage.

Batman can be seen spawning some fire mines that set off automatically after a set time. These can be identified by the small fire tornadoes at their center. You can look at the detonation time denoted by the concentric circles that close in and avoid it by jumping away.

With these steps, you can quickly defeat Batman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. If still find it difficult, try to dodge his attacks before trying to shoot him.

