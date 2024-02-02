How to defeat Superman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

A lot of people will struggle to defeat Superman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. He is the last member of the Justice League that Suicide Squad's iconic cast of characters will be crossing fists with. Rocksteady has gone the extra mile to make this boss battle even more challenging than the others. Then again, It couldn't possibly have been easy for four ex-convicts to take down Superman.

Not to worry, though, as we have all the tips that you will need to defeat Superman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League.

Tips to defeat Superman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Superman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

Superman shows up right after the Suicide Squad finishes dealing with Batman. Immediately after the cutscene ends, Superman will start pummeling you and your team. Now, this is a two-phase boss fight, so saving your health is key.

While this one isn't as fast as the Flash's boss fight, Superman can still move pretty well, so try not to lose track of him. Here are some tips to defeat Superman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League:

Immediately as the fight starts, Superman shoots ice beams from his eyes around the entire arena. Avoid these at all costs, as they do a ton of damage.

The second move that Superman uses during the fight is laser beams. He will shoot lasers from his eyes, and again, dodging this is very important.

He will also throw the occasional car or van at you, so be on your guard and dodge when necessary.

Taking him out is fairly simple if you use Deadshot's sniper rifle. Much like the Flash, you will have to make him vulnerable with the help of counters.

Once Superman is vulnerable and the damage percentage goes up, keep dodging and evading as you slowly grind down his health.

The first phase is very easy to deal with; however, during the second phase, Superman will start dropping nukes on the play area. This is an AOE attack, and you will get to know its radius if you take a look at the ground. Additionally, he will also be inflicting the Craze status effect on you. If you're caught in this, you cannot differentiate your teammates from your enemies.

Here are some tips to defeat Superman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League during Phase Two:

When Superman uses his nuke attack, use all your traversal skills to escape the blast radius.

The attack that inflicts craze is marked with a green cloud; you must dodge these clouds at any cost.

If you are infected with the craze status effect, don't panic. Avoid attacking anything for a few seconds, and it should go away on its own.

The rest stays the same; use counters to build up the damage meter and grind down Superman's health.

Now, you should be able to easily defeat Superman in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League. If you keep dying, it is helpful to remember that Superman drops shields when you counter him.

