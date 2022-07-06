How to defeat the Boggi in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the first big expansion for Capcom's latest action RPG and adds plenty of new content to the game. The two new areas are marked with a variety of unique creatures, some of which are much deadlier than others.

Fans of the franchise will know that the giant beasts aren't the only creatures that inhabit their world. There are monsters of all sizes across the fields and jungles, but even the smaller ones aren't always harmless. The latest small creature added to the game is a capable trickster who hunts in a group.

Slaying the Boggi in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter and the mischievous Boggi . Meet two new small monsters you'll encounter in #Sunbreak : the snuggly Gowngoatand the mischievous Boggi Meet two new small monsters you'll encounter in #Sunbreak: the snuggly Gowngoat 🐏 and the mischievous Boggi 🃏. https://t.co/ijDyNFgU6x

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has introduced the Citadel area to the game, which prominently features the ruins of a massive castle. The area also includes a mountainous frozen region, both of which are home to the mischievous Boggi.

Boggi behave much like Jagras and other small predators. Three to five typically appear at once, popping up from off-screen or jumping down high cliffs.

Boggi aren't comparable to a Garangolm, but their pack tactics can be threatening. They are most deadly when the player is busy with a larger threat. As the creature's official description notes, they wait until their prey is weakened before striking.

Luckily, Boggi are glass cannons. They can do damage and distract the player from their missions, but can't take a hit. One can kill a Boggi with a single hit from almost any weapon.

The only difficult aspect of fighting Boggi is dealing with several of them. Boggi will likely stay away from the player, only attacking while they're busy. Strike a Boggi with a quick attack, but keep the camera rotating to watch for the next one's move.

What can players get from a Boggi in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter @monsterhunter



Thank you so much for your incredible support! Monster Hunter Rise has surpassed 10 million units globally, with



To celebrate this milestone, we’ll release 2 free items packs on 7th July! Hunters!Thank you so much for your incredible support! Monster Hunter Rise has surpassed 10 million units globally, with #Sunbreak already sun-breaking 2 million units too!To celebrate this milestone, we’ll release 2 free items packs on 7th July! Hunters!Thank you so much for your incredible support! Monster Hunter Rise has surpassed 10 million units globally, with #Sunbreak already sun-breaking 2 million units too!To celebrate this milestone, we’ll release 2 free items packs on 7th July! https://t.co/mn74UZLgXb

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak encourages players to take everything they can from their prey. Even the humble Boggi drops a couple of useful pieces of crafting material.

The most common drop from slain Boggi is Boggi Thickhide, which will fall from its corpse 52% of the time. This patchy piece of hide is key to pieces of armor including the Dober Helm X, Nargacuga Greaves, and Snowshear Braces.

One-third of the time, a slain Boggi will drop a Boggi Shard. This is also a useful crafting piece, utilized in armor like the Tigrex Greaves, Snowshear Coil, and Dober Mail.

Finally, Boggi will drop a Crushing Fang only 15% of the time. This is the only item this creature drops that is not unique to its body. The Crushing Fang is dropped by numerous small creatures including Delex and Zamite.

The Crushing Fang is key to a ton of armor pieces. Players will need to farm a ton of these, but there are better creatures to farm them from.

Boggi aren't terribly dangerous, but one can get a ton of helpful gear from them. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak maintains the franchise's unique gameplay and standard of quality.

