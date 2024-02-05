How to defeat Brainiac in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Brainiac in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is the most formidable boss. However, employing strategic gameplay can lead to a relatively straightforward defeat of Brainiac. To confront the manipulator of the Justice League, you have to complete specific tasks first.

The final showdown with Brainiac unfolds on Earth 2, and to reach this location, a specific number of Promethium points must be earned.

The missions designed for earning Promethium points will be clearly marked on your map, alleviating any concerns about locating them. Once you obtain the necessary 3,000 Promethium points, you can access the boss’ location.

A conversation unfolds, and the boss unveils his intentions to eliminate the Suicide Squad and turn them into his servants. After that, the confrontation with Brainiac in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League starts.

What are the attacks of Brainiac in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Brainiac transforms into a hybrid version of Flash (Image via YouTube/GameClips)

Before engaging in the battle with Brainiac in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, it's essential to familiarize yourself with the boss's tactics. Grasping his moves will enable you to effectively deploy your strikes and avoid incoming damage. Basically, Brainiac transforms into a hybrid version of Flash, making the boss battle reminiscent of facing the Flash.

Brainiac employs Flash's skills, constantly altering his position and even summoning a swarm of Flash doppelgangers to launch attacks. Unlike the speedy movements of Flash, these minions utilize ranged weapons to strike. While their individual strike power may not be high, their sheer numbers and relentless attacks make it prudent to eliminate them first.

Throughout the battle, Brainiac executes fast-lightning strike attacks reminiscent of Flash, along with launching other lightning-based attacks from a distance. In addition to summoning Flash's doppelgangers, the boss also calls forth a horde of regular enemies employing melee strikes to inflict damage upon you.

Which is the best character to defeat Brainiac in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League?

Select Deadshot for the battle (Image via YouTube/GameClips)

Deadshot is the optimal choice for facing off against Brainiac in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League, excelling as a long-range combatant who can gracefully navigate the skies and avoid the masses. His sophisticated jetpack further enhances his mobility.

In essence, Deadshot specializes in engaging in air-to-ground confrontations utilizing his Jetpack, which relies on a finite fuel supply. Players must judiciously handle the fuel by periodically landing, executing ground slides, or scaling walls to regulate momentum and fuel consumption.

Additionally, Deadshot can suspend himself mid-air to aim down sights and accurately target opponents with his weapons, solidifying his status as the preferred character for the showdown with Brainiac.

Tips and tricks to defeat Brainiac in Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

1) Use the area

Utilize pillars and elevated platforms (Image via YouTube/GameClips)

The battlefield offers ample space for strategic maneuvers, so feel free to utilize the area to launch attacks comfortably. Pillars and elevated platforms are scattered throughout, providing opportunities to strike at Brainiac.

2) Kill the minions of Brainiac first

Eliminate the minions (Image via YouTube/GameClips)

Prioritize dealing with the numerous minions first, despite their smaller size and less aggressive nature compared to the boss. Their sheer numbers pose a threat, and eliminating them first is crucial to prevent health depletion.

3) Use Deadshot's traversal skills

Utilize Deadshot's air-to-ground combat capabilities (Image via YouTube/ GameClips)

Use Deadshot's air-to-ground combat capabilities with his Jetpack and introduce variability into your attack patterns. Avoid sticking in one position for too long, mix in mid-air assaults, swiftly traverse the battlefield to change positions, and utilize elevated platforms for precision attacks.

4) Rewards for killing Brainiac

Strategic attacks will lead to Brainiac's defeat (Image via YouTube/GameClips)

Successfully evading and executing strategic attacks will lead to Brainiac's defeat, marking the successful accomplishment of your mission. As a reward for overcoming Brainiac, unlocking endgame content becomes available.

Seize the opportunity to acquire new weapons and gears, strengthening your preferred character. Additionally, explore and conquer other challenges presented by Riddlers and AR Challenges scattered across Metropolis.

