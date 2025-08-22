how to defeat General Berude in The Rogue Prince of Persia

General Berude is the first boss you will encounter in The Rogue Prince of Persia. Given that you've only started the playthrough, defeating her without knowing the tricks can be troublesome. You must properly utilize your movement skills to evade her attacks and then strike timely to win the fight.

Here are more details about the General Berude boss fight in The Rogue Prince of Persia and how to overcome it.

Tips to easily defeat General Berude in The Rogue Prince of Persia

Use the Wall Run skill to dodge General Berude's attacks (Image via Ubisoft)

As you clear the Ruined Aqueduct in The Rogue Prince of Persia and reach the Outer Ramparts, you will encounter the first boss, General Berude, the Unstoppable. She has several types of attacks, and getting hit by them can easily drain your health bar. However, with patience and the use of timely movements, defeating her can be straightforward, even without top-notch Medallions.

First phase

During the first phase, General Berude is relatively less aggressive. Although her attacks can seem difficult to dodge. Furthermore, breaking her shield is a must to make the fight easier. Here are the best tips to defeat her:

Whenever General Berude charges at you, quickly use the Wall Run (Left Shift on keyboard/LT on Xbox) mechanic to climb up and dodge over her head.

When she hits the wall, a rock will fall off. Kick that rock (Middle mouse button on keyboard/Y on Xbox) toward her to break the shield.

Whenever she gets hit by a rock, she will get stunned. That's your chance to strike several times.

Make sure to maintain distance again before she recovers from the stun. Do not overstay to keep on striking for a long time.

Sometimes General Berude will leap up and slam the ground, and rockslides will go in both directions. Use the Wall Run feature again to dodge the rocks.

After you dodge two consecutive ground slam attacks, she will get stunned. Again, use that time to strike her.

She also has a rockslide range attack, which you can dodge by timely climbing the wall.

Second phase

The second phase of the General Berude boss fight is a little different. Here are the details on how to overcome it:

While her attack types are similar, she again gains a shield that you can break by kicking the rocks at her.

The wall behind which you used to climb in the first phase will be broken on two sides. Thus, make sure to position yourself in the middle to dodge the rockslides.

Also, General Berude sometimes uses a series of ground slam attacks, which you can dodge by dashing below her.

Examine her movement and don't greed for additional strikes.

Timely dodge her attacks and strike at appropriate times to win the battle straightforwardly.

Defeating General Berude will grant you the "The Fat and the Furious" achievement in The Rogue Prince of Persia. However, if you manage to kill her without getting hit, you will also obtain the "With my eyes closed" achievement.

This covers all the details on how to defeat General Berude in The Rogue Prince of Persia.

