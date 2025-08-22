The Rogue Prince of Persia trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock

The Rogue Prince of Persia is the latest action-platformer roguelite from Ubisoft, featuring numerous achievements to unlock. Obtaining them requires you to perform various tasks, including meeting specific people, reaching certain locations, defeating bosses, and more.

Here are the details about unlocking all achievements in The Rogue Prince of Persia to achieve 100% completion.

All of The Rogue Prince of Persia achievements and how to unlock them

The Rogue Prince of Persia boasts 74 achievements (Image via Ubisoft)

The Rogue Prince of Persia has a total of 74 achievements on its trophy list, and unlocking them can be a bit tricky. If you're interested in achieving 100% completion, here are the unlocking requirements:

Sliding heaven!: Reach the Aqueduct for the first time. I should've listened to Father: Reach the Hun Camp for the first time. Brain of Persia: Reach the Academy for the first time. The smell of burned flesh: Reach the Tower of Oblivion for the first time. Country stroll: Reach the Gardens for the first time. The Fat and the Furious: Kill Berude. With my eyes closed: Kill Berude without getting hit. Skin and bone: Kill Baatar. With one hand behind my back: Kill Baatar without getting hit. Azadeh, the head of the village: Meet Azadeh, the head of the village. O brother, where art thou?: Find Shahin. Apprentice Forge Sage: Craft 5 weapons with Sukhra. Paachi the Wise: Meet Paachi. A half, half vertical marathon: Run 10km on walls. Scaling Mount Damavand: Climb a height equal to Mount Damavand. To infinity and WELL beyond: Fast travel 50 times using the Wells of Dreams. Rostam reincarnate: Kill 1,000 enemies. A great deal: Give these two scoundrels what they want. (Purchase an item from the shop) Astara the Smith: Meet Astara the Smith. Thirst quenched: Use a potion at full health. Why won't it work?!: Try using a secondary weapon without having sufficient energy. Mommy!: Find Feriel in the mines. Will it never end?!: Kill 10 summons. Combooo!: Kill 5 enemies at the same time. Overconfident: Die with 100 Soul Cinders in your possession. The King awaits: Listen to the main theme music from start to finish. So that's how it's gonna be: Get smacked down by one of the Hun generals. (Die to a boss without dealing any damage) Apprentice alchemist: Trigger 50 elemental reactions. Alchemist emeritus: Trigger 200 elemental reactions. Master of the elements: Trigger 500 elemental reactions. Apprentice engineer: Open the water valve in the Aqueduct. The Little Prince: Free Shahin from his prison. Experienced collector: Craft 1 medallion pack with Paachi. Discerning collector: Craft 3 medallion packs with Paachi. Master collector: Craft 9 medallion packs with Paachi. Oh, Atar! God of fire, lend me your strength: Reach the Temple of Fire for the first time. Death incarnate: Kill Kaali. Prodigious!: Kill Kaali without getting hit. Gold, please: Reach the Gold Mines for the first time. Where did I put my keys: Open the gate to the Palace Warehouse. The Marshal: Save Feriel from the cave-in. Sloth personified: Kill Altan. Go splash around in your bath: Kill Altan without getting hit. More work?: Reach the Craftsmen's District for the first time. The enemy of my enemy: Convince Nyamtur to join you. An old friend: Send Sukhra to the oasis. After the scarab, the magical tentacle?: Prevent Daria from being sucked into nothingness 5 times. Risky Bet: Use 2 Blood Altars in a single run. Apprentice anthropologist: Complete 5 quests for Nyamtur. Informed anthropologist: Complete 20 quests for Nyamtur. Master anthropologist: Complete 50 quests for Nyamtur. General Berude, the Unstoppable: Complete General Berude's page. General Altan, the Epicurean: Complete General Altan's page. General Kaali, the Prodigy: Complete General Kaali's page. General Baatar, the Corrupted: Complete General Baatar's page. Discerning forge sage: Craft 10 weapons with Sukhra. Master forge sage: Craft 15 weapons with Sukhra. Traps? Which traps?: Cross the Temple of Atar without suffering trap damage. Dip your toes: Reach the Port of Tsifun for the first time. And right there, a little geranium: Reach the Palace for the first time. Babak, the loyal: Meet Babak, the loyal. Bad luck comes in threes: Kill Nogai. Maximum Effort: Kill Nogai without getting hit. Goliath, is that you?: Kill Nogai the broken. Didn't need to get all angry: Kill Nogai the broken without getting hit. See how it shines!: Find the glass lens in the Port of Tsifun. Open sesame!: Open the door to Peroz's secret laboratory. Kingdom saved!: Congratulations, Prince, you saved your kingdom by avoiding the war. Apprentice weaver: Craft 5 outfits with Laleh. Discerning weaver: Craft 15 outfits with Laleh. Master weaver: Craft 35 outfits with Laleh. King Nogai, the Indomitable: Complete the page of King Nogai in the book of heads. Nogaï the Broken: Complete the page of Nogaï, the Broken in the book of heads. The Great Persian War: And this is how the Great Persian War ends... or so it is written.

This covers all the achievements in The Rogue Prince of Persia and the requirements to unlock them.

The Rogue Prince of Persia is currently available for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5. Also, it will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 and Switch later in 2025.

