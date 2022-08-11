How to defeat Gold Rathian in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Players can now hunt the illustrious Gold Rathian in the first title update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The Gold Rathian is a mighty flying wyvern that will send inexperienced hunters running for their lives. And those who happen to believe they're brave enough and have the skills to get the job done will want to challenge it.

Just like any other monster in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, players will need to take into account its resistances and weaknesses. Focusing on these things, as well as its vulnerable body parts, will make the battle much easier.

Beat Gold Rathian in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak with these tips

The Gold Rathian will be a tough challenge for many Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players (Image via Capcom)

Upon finding the Gold Rathian, players should be prepared for an onslaught. It will be relentless in its offense because of its scales, and it won't need to defend itself because of the armor its hide comes with.

Players should come prepared, knowing what the creature is weak to, where to attack, and what tricks to use to ensure it can be felled. Here are some tips on how to take it down:

For Elemental weapon uses, go with Water as the first option, then Thunder. Ice can be used if Water is not available.

Do not utilize Fire or Dragon-based weapons as they do little to no damage to the Gold Rathian.

Focus on cutting off its tail in the first part of the battle. Removing the tail removes its access to poison attacks and its immense arsenal of tail strikes that it puts to good use.

Flash Bombs will bring it back down to the ground if it is causing trouble in the sky.

Attack the glowing parts while it is in an enraged Incandescent state. It is more aggressive in this state, and assaulting the glowing neck and throat areas will bring it back to normal while also dealing solid damage.

Many attacks simply bounce off of its body because of its scale, making Mind's Eyes a good skill to have. Mind's Eye increases the chances of an attack landing in situations where armor may brush it off.

Many of the Gold Rathian's attacks see it swiping its tail, rushing at the player, or shooting fire from its mouth. It sets up these attacks with movement, so players should be ready to dodge after seeing the monster prepare its attack.

Once the tail has been cut off, players can shift their focus to attacking its legs. This is the main weakness of this Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak creature, and continued offense will end it in no time.

How to find Gold Rathian in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Forlorn Arena will host many new monsters added in the first title update (Image via Capcom)

The shimmering gold wyvern is infamous for its thick scales and devastating attacks. If a player wants to test their luck against the beast, they'll need to reach Master Rank 10 and beat the Raining Fire Urgent Quest.

After that, they will find three Master Rank level 6 quests that feature the Gold Rathian. Accepting one of those quests will give players a quest marker and take them right to the creature.

All quests will lead to the Forlorn Arena, but the ones available are Advanced: The Gold Standard, Operation Gold Rathian, and A Single Beam of Moonlight. Any of these will send hunters in the direction of the Gold Rathian.

