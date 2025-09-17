How to defeat Great Conchflies in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

The Great Conchflies in Hollow Knight Silksong are an unusual boss duo situated within the windswept section of the Blasted Steps. This boss fight is less about blazing speed and more about patience, timing, and movement reading. With two Conchflies entering the battle at the same time, the boss encounter quickly transforms into a test of spacing.

That said, here is a guide on defeating the Great Conchflies in Hollow Knight Silksong, as well as where you can find them.

Where to find Great Conchflies in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Great Conchflies boss fight takes place in the Blasted Steps area, right before the Pinstress’ home. You’ll find it on the left side of the area, just beneath the Bench. Note that to reach this part of the Blasted Steps, Hornet needs the Drifter’s Cloak.

Great Conchflies location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

The arena itself is small and immediately locks down once you step inside. The cramped space forces you to play carefully, and the two Conchflies can easily overwhelm you if you move haphazardly without paying attention.

How to beat Great Conchflies in Hollow Knight Silksong

Great Conchflies' attack patterns

Drilling attack: A Conchfly’s shell begins to spin, and it drills either up, down, or sideways across the room.

A Conchfly’s shell begins to spin, and it drills either up, down, or sideways across the room. Dual drill attack: Two dirt streams erupt at random spots, and both Conchflies drill across from different angles.

Two dirt streams erupt at random spots, and both Conchflies drill across from different angles. Conch Shell Ricochet: One Conchfly opens its mouth and fires a shell that bounces around the room before shattering.

Battle strategy

Duel with the Great Conchflies in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

This fight is less about rushing damage and more about waiting for the Conchflies to leave themselves open. When they drill, there’s a short moment as they re-enter the ground where they’re vulnerable – that’s the window for landing a few safe hits. Chasing to where they will be next instead of where they’ve just emerged keeps you in position to punish them.

When the shell ricochet comes into play, patience is key. Avoid jumping unless necessary, since stray bounces often clip you mid-air. Instead, stay near the launching Conchfly after the first bounce; it rarely ricochets straight back toward that spot, giving you space to strike once it’s safe.

Note that you don’t actually need to defeat both Conchflies. Taking down one of them ends the fight, so focus your efforts accordingly and don’t stretch yourself too thin.

Tips and tricks to beat the Great Conchflies in Hollow Knight Silksong

Keep grounded as much as possible. The bounces and drilling attacks are far easier to track when you’re not caught mid-air.

The bounces and drilling attacks are far easier to track when you’re not caught mid-air. Use Down Dash if you misjudge a jump, as it cancels momentum and saves you from drifting into an attack.

Prioritize healing when the Conchflies reset between drills. Their patterns give you just enough time to patch up if you’re quick.

Their patterns give you just enough time to patch up if you’re quick. Watch for distraction plays. One Conchfly might drill in from the side just as the other launches a ricochet, so make sure to stay aware of both at all times.

so make sure to stay aware of both at all times. Be aggressive once you find your opening. Striking during their vulnerable frames replenishes your Silk, helping you recover later even if you catch a few hits in return.

This concludes our guide on defeating the Great Conchflies in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

