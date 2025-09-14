How to get Flintslate in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Flintslate in Hollow Knight Silksong is a special tool that lets Hornet set her needle ablaze. Once equipped, attacks burn enemies for extra damage, and finishing blows with the fire-imbued needle cause foes to drop Seared Organs, which are essential for progressing the Broodfeast Wish.

That said, here is how to get the Flintslate in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to unlock Flintslate in Hollow Knight Silksong

Before Hornet can reach Flintslate, she’ll need a Simple Key. One of the easiest sources is the Marrow trader, who sells it for 500 Rosaries. If you’re still early in the game, that’s a heavy cost, but it’s the most straightforward method.

Simple Key in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

To get there, make your way to Bone Bottom, the first town you enter after passing the Chapel Maid. Among the NPCs in this hub is a merchant with a stock list that includes the Simple Key. Scroll down his wares, purchase the key for 500 Rosaries, and you’ll be ready to move on.

Finding Flintslate in the Deep Docks

Whereabouts for Flintslate in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/aerovale)

With the key in hand, travel down to the Deep Docks and push toward the Far Fields connection. The area is dense with enemies, so equipping Swift Step makes a real difference, letting you slip past without wasting too much Silk or health.

Before the entrance to Lace’s arena, you’ll come across a lever that controls a locked gate. This is where the Simple Key comes into play. Use it here to open the way forward.

Beyond the gate, climb through the second vertical chamber. On the left-hand ledge of this section, Flintslate is waiting to be claimed. Grab it, and then double back to your nearest Bench so you can slot it in right away.

How Flintslate works in Hollow Knight Silksong

Once equipped, Flintslate in Hollow Knight Silksong infuses Hornet’s Silk Skills with fire. By pairing it with the Volt Filament in any Crest slot, you can boost your damage output even further. Along with raw power, it also transforms combat flow by giving Hornet’s abilities a lingering burn effect, rewarding aggressive play while fueling Broodfeast Wish progression.

