How to complete Broodfeast wish in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Broodfeast wish in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the tougher ones to complete, but it’s also one of the most rewarding. In the game, wishes provide major upgrades, boosting Hornet’s strength and survivability in Pharloom’s brutal world.

Ad

Broodfeast is tied to a lengthy questline involving rare materials, specific tools, and one particularly intimidating NPC: the Huntress. With that in mind, here's how to complete it.

Broodfeast wish in Hollow Knight Silksong walkthrough

The Huntress holds the key to the Broodfeast wish in Hollow Knight Silksong. Her lair is near the Putrified Ducts in Pharloom, but getting there requires a bit of preparation.

Ad

Trending

Location of the Huntress, who is key to getting the Broodfeast wish in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/aerovale)

There are two ways into this area:

Ad

Through Memorium : Look for a hidden exit that can only be reached by double jumping, so you’ll need the Faydown Cloak located at the top of Mount Fey.

: Look for a hidden exit that can only be reached by double jumping, so you’ll need the Faydown Cloak located at the top of Mount Fey. Through Bilehaven: Defeat the area’s northwestern boss to unlock rooftop access. From there, the path connects directly into the Putrified Ducts, leading to the Huntress.

Either route eventually places you at her lair, where the Broodfeast wish in Hollow Knight Silksong begins.

Ad

The Huntress’ request

When you first meet her, the Huntress tasks Hornet with collecting three types of organs, which are dropped by enemies when defeated with specific tools.

Complete the Huntress' requests for Broodfeast wish in Hollow Knight: Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/aerovale)

To finish the Broodfeast wish in Hollow Knight Silksong, you need to gather:

Ad

15 Seared Organs - From enemies killed with Flintslate

- From enemies killed with 35 Shredded Organs - From enemies killed with Conchcutter or Cogwork Wheel

- From enemies killed with or 10 Skewered Organs - From enemies killed with Sting Shard

Each material only drops if the final blow comes from the correct weapon, so proper equipment setup is essential.

Also read: How to get Rosary Cannon in Hollow Knight Silksong

Where to get Seared Organs in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Flintslate tool infuses Hornet’s needle with flame, letting her burn enemies for extra damage. Delivering the final strike with this fire-imbued needle causes enemies to drop Seared Organs. You’ll need 15 in total.

Ad

How to get Flintslate in Hollow Knight Silksong

To obtain the Flintslate in Hollow Knight Silksong, follow these steps and use the image above for the coordinates:

Acquire a Simple Key (the Marrow trader sells one for 500 Rosaries).

Head to the Deep Docks, then move toward the Far Fields connection.

Just before Lace’s arena, there’s a lever leading to a locked gate. Use your Simple Key here.

Past the gate, climb into the second vertical section and check the left-hand ledge to find Flintslate.

Ad

Flintslate location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/aerovale)

Using Swift Step helps bypass the dense enemies in this area, making it easier to reach.

Ad

Where to get Shredded Organs in Hollow Knight Silksong

You can choose either the Conchcutter or the Cogwork Wheel for the Shredded Organs.

The Conchcutter is a spiral weapon hardened from a conchspire, while the Cogwork Wheel is a mechanical weapon that launches a spinning blade forward. Its quick, destructive strikes make it ideal for farming Shredded Organs, and you’ll need 35 copies of it.

Ad

How to find the Conchcutter in Hollow Knight Silksong

To get the Conchcutter, follow the steps below:

Head into the Sands of Karak and travel toward the northwestern corner of the map.

and travel toward the of the map. Look for the Coral Tower in that area and make your way inside.

in that area and make your way inside. Claim the Conchcutter once you reach it.

Conchcutter location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/LoganZ)

Equipping the weapon and using it to defeat enemies will gradually provide the Seared Organs needed for the Huntress’ task.

Ad

Read more: How to unlock extra Tool Slot in Hollow Knight Silksong

How to find the Cogwork Wheel in Hollow Knight Silksong

To obtain the Cogwork Wheel, you need to find the Twelfth Architect.

Location of the Architect Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Sporskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

Refer to the image above for the coordinates and follow these steps:

Ad

Begin at the Grand Bellway and travel left until blocked. Scale upward past minor enemies.

and travel left until blocked. Scale upward past minor enemies. On the right-hand path marked by a circular frame, you may encounter a boss. Beat it to continue.

Past this, take the elevator down, rest at the nearby bench, then grapple upward with Clawline .

. Flip the lever at the top to reach the Twelfth Architect, who trades the Cogwork Wheel for 360 Rosaries and 1 Craftmetal.

Once equipped, the Cogwork Wheel slices through enemies efficiently, speeding up organ farming.

Ad

Where to find Skewered Organs in Hollow Knight Silksong

Lastly, Hornet needs 10 Skewered Organs, dropped when enemies are defeated with Sting Shard. This trap-like tool embeds itself into the ground, then shatters into multiple flying blades after hitting enemies.

How to get Sting Shard in Hollow Knight Silksong

Forge Daughter location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/aerovale)

You can get the Sting Shard from the Forge Daughter in Deep Docks for 140 Rosaries. Since its strength relies on setup, positioning is key, so make sure to throw it where enemies cluster to maximize its effectiveness.

Ad

Returning to the Huntress

After gathering all the organs, bring them back to the Huntress to complete the Broodfeast wish in Hollow Knight Silksong. She will then grant you the Longclaw as a reward.

Give the organs to the Huntress for Broodfeast wish in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/aerovale)

This new upgrade boosts Hornet’s capabilities, making later sections of Pharloom far more manageable.

Ad

That concludes our walkthrough for the Broodfeast wish in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, check out the following links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.