Unlocking an extra Tool Slot in Hollow Knight Silksong is tied to your crest progression and a hidden path that eventually brings you face-to-face with Eva in the Weavenest Atla. Everything about it flows from unlocking, upgrading, and strengthening your crests before making that long trip.

With that said, here is how to unlock an extra Tool Slot in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Note: This article is a work in progress; more information about the extra Tool Slot will be added later.

How to unlock extra Tool Slot in Hollow Knight Silksong

1) Collect and upgrade every crest

The game ties Tool Slot progression to crests, so your first focus is unlocking all of them:

Simply having them isn’t enough. Each crest has its own upgrade path, and filling in those slots makes you “stronger” in the way the game recognizes progression. Once you’ve leveled them up properly, the left-side slots in your menu start opening up. That’s where the extra Tool Slot comes in.

Also read: How to crawl in Hollow Knight Silksong

2) Finding the Weavenest Atla

With the crests sorted, the next hurdle is actually reaching the place tied to unlocking more power.

Eva's location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

During Act 1 in Moss Grotto, you’ll notice a sealed door you can’t access at first. This door is the path to the Weavenest Atla. To open it, you need to:

Defeat Widow at Bellhart

Acquire the Needolin ability

Both happen as you clear Bellhart, so progress naturally until those conditions are met. Once you’ve got Needolin, head back to Moss Grotto and use it to unseal the door.

Exploring the Atla

Inside the Weavenest Atla, head right until you hit a large chamber with two ceiling levers. Smack both to activate the mechanism, which unlocks the map. After that, backtrack to the elevator and ride it down to the lower level.

From here, keep moving right. You’ll find breakable walls lining the path. Clear them out until you eventually reach Eva.

Meeting Eva and unlocking the slot

Eva is the key figure for crest evolution. Talking to her lets you evolve the Hunter’s Crest, and in turn, that evolution is what rewards you with an extra Tool Slot in Hollow Knight Silksong on the left-hand side of your inventory.

From then on, every time you upgrade weapons, unlock quests, or level up, it’s worth returning to her. She continues offering multiple upgrades throughout the game, keeping your crests and slots in sync.

That concludes our guide on obtaining an extra Tool Slot in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

