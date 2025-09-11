How to get Rosary Cannon in Hollow Knight Silksong

Obtaining the Rosary Cannon in Hollow Knight Silksong comes way farther down the line in the game, so it is one of Hornet's most destructive tools. Instead of a simple melee hit, a weapon like this fires a barrage of Rosaries in the direction the player anticipates.

With that said, here is how you can unlock the Rosary Cannon in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Where to get the Rosary Cannon in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Rosary Cannon is hidden behind a locked door in the High Halls region. To get there, you must have a Simple Key.

Rosary Cannon location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

You can obtain this key with the following methods:

Bone Bottom Merchant – After passing the Chapel Maid, head to Bone Bottom town. Interact with the merchant and purchase the Simple Key for 500 Rosaries .

– After passing the Chapel Maid, head to Bone Bottom town. Interact with the merchant and purchase the Simple Key for . Jubiliana in Songclave – This NPC sells the key for 650 Rosaries, so it’s a slightly more expensive alternative.

Once you have the key, head to the door in High Halls, unlock it, and prepare for a parkour-heavy path.

Traversing the path

Reaching the Rosary Cannon requires Clawline and Drifter's Cloak abilities. The route is mostly vertical, featuring numerous jumps, wall climbs, and descents. Along the way, you’ll encounter various enemies; however, defeating some of them is optional, so you can focus entirely on platforming.

At the bottom section, you’ll find a lever to access a small room. In this room, another lever on the above ceiling releases the Rosary Cannon. Pick it up and head back to the nearest Bench to equip it by holding down Y on your Xbox.

How the Rosary Cannon works in Hollow Knight Silksong

Once equipped, the Rosary Cannon fires Rosaries rapidly, acting like a minigun. The cannon occupies a red slot on any crest and inflicts significant damage, but each shot consumes ammunition.

Hornet with a mini-gun (Image via Team Cherry)

The Rosary Cannon in Hollow Knight Silksong is particularly effective for dealing with swarms or tough enemies at a distance, making it a versatile addition to Hornet’s toolkit.

