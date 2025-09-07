How to unlock Swift Step in Hollow Knight Silksong

Unlocking Swift Step in Hollow Knight Silksong is quite crucial. The Swift Step, or Dash, is an ability that provides you with a movement speed boost, allowing you to traverse areas that you would not otherwise be able to reach. Furthermore, it's definitely something that will come in handy during combat, allowing you to evade incoming attacks.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can unlock Swift Step in Hollow Knight Silksong. Read below to know more.

A guide to unlock Swift Step in Hollow Knight Silksong

Luckily, the Swift Step, or Dash, in Hollow Knight Silksong is quite easily accessible. You can find it in one of the earlier stages of the game, and if you're a newbie starting that title, we definitely recommend that you get your hands on this item.

A guide to unlock the Swift Step (Dash) ability in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

The Swift Step in Hollow Knight Silksong can be unlocked in the Deep Docks segment of the game.

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you unlock this ability for your playthrough:

Head to the Deep Docks region in Hollow Knight Silksong. Follow the path to the Map Merchant. Interact with him and purchase the map. Once done, head towards the rest bench past the Merchant. Proceed to climb it to the top, and then head towards the next segment. Here, you will be met with a lot of jumping skeletons. You can choose to fight then, or alternatively, simply bypass them and jump onto a platform enveloped by lava. Proceed to cross the platform. Walk onto the lava if necessary. It does not hurt your health points. Climb the platforms till you reach the apex point, from which you will see an orange ball hanging from the ceiling. You need to hit this ball and quickly clear away from it. The ball will explode and simultaneously open up a brand-new hidden section in the game. You can now head into this section and then take a left. Here, you will find the Swift Step Idol. Interact with the idol to unlock the Swift Step ability in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to use Swift Step in Hollow Knight Silksong

Now that you've unlocked the Swift Step ability in the game, it's time for you to use it. If you are on a controller, the default bind for this ability is 'R2/RT'. As for keyboards, this ability is bound to the 'C' key.

Pressing the Swift Step key will allow you to execute a quick dash. It's a fantastic tool to cover ground that was previously impossible.

We urge you to practice using it during combat. Find low-level enemies to try this out with, and once you get the hang of it, you will be adept at evading oncoming attacks from all foes.

That's everything that you need to know about unlocking Swift Step in Hollow Knight Silksong

