How to get past the Mist in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Mist in Hollow Knight Silksong goes against everything you have learned. The rules change from the moment the protagonist Hornet steps inside the Mist. There's no definitive layout, and the place changes every time you walk into it. While exploration usually guides you, here it signifies the opposite: disorientation, screaming ghosts that steal your silk, and traps.

Ad

That said, here is how to get through the Mist in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to get through the Mist in Hollow Knight Silksong

Finding your path through the Mist

You can enter the Mist from either the far side of Bilewater or the top of Sinner’s Road, but both routes drop you at the same starting point.

Location for the Mist in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Kibbles Gaming)

The most complicated part here is not the foes, but which way to go. You can't consult a map, so you have to rely on the luminous moth-like butterflies scattered across the areas. Pull out your Needolin and play a few notes near them.

Ad

Trending

Playing Needolin (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Kibbles Gaming)

If done in the right way, they'll lead you to the exit. Just think of them as signposts that can move. Mist regions typically consist of four or five rooms, including one stretch where you pass rows and rows of moths, and while that sounds simple, the area tends to ensure it never feels like it.

Ad

Also read: How to get Weavelight in Hollow Knight Silksong

Hazards and platforming

Every room hides something that wants to catch you off guard. Spikes shoot up from the ground, fall from above, or lie waiting in bear traps. One bad step can throw you into the thick fog below, which instantly boots you back to the starting point.

Hornet moving through the Mist in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Kibbles Gaming)

On top of that, platforming sections require tighter precision than usual, forcing careful jumps under constant pressure.

Ad

How to defeat the screaming ghosts in Silksong

The most frustrating enemy here is the screaming ghost. As soon as you reach them, they scream, and within 2-3 seconds, they charge at you back and forth. If they grab hold, you’ll take damage, lose silk, and risk being chained into another hit before you can escape.

The screaming ghosts in Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Kibbles Gaming)

To handle them, bait their charge, and then jump over their path. A downward strike is the safest way to land hits. Standard attacks work too, but keeping height on your side gives you more control. Defeating them also lets you regain a bit of silk, which is essential since resources are scarce in the Mist.

Ad

Read more: How to reach Putrified Ducts in Hollow Knight Silksong

Pushing through to the other side

Once you’ve fought through the shifting rooms, dodged traps, and dealt with the ghosts, you’ll hit a toxic-looking lake that slowly drains your silk. Cross carefully, and you’ll finally reach the exit. Beyond that door lies the Exhaust Organ place.

Not far ahead, there’s a bench just down the corridor and then up to the left. Resting here locks in your progress so you won’t have to suffer another trek through the Mist.

Ad

Note: It is also worth noting that if you kill the Phantom located in the Exhaust Organ (Bilewater), the Mist in Hollow Knight Silksong disappears.

Quick tips for surviving the Mist in Hollow Knight Silksong

Always stop for the moth-like butterflies. If you’re unsure of the path, use your Needolin near them and let them guide you.

Make sure to stay off the floor, as spikes and traps are most often placed where you’d usually land. Keep to walls and platforms whenever possible.

Use pogo attacks on ghosts, as staying above them reduces the chance of being chain-grabbed.

Save silk whenever possible. Don’t use it prematurely. Spools and your cocoon refill help, but you’ll need silk for healing and fighting later on.

Ad

That wraps up our guide on the Mist in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, check out the following links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.