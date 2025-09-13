The Putrified Ducts in Hollow Knight Silksong are hidden behind a long platforming and wall-breaking sequence, so it's not just simply walking through a door to get to them. This path begins at Memorial, and Hornet will need to use a series of movement abilities and carefully time her breaks to reach her hidden route.

With that said, here is how to reach Putrified Ducts in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to get to the Putrified Ducts in Hollow Knight Silksong

Starting from Memorial in Hollow Knight Silksong

Begin at the Memorial bench (as shown in the image) and head to the right. You’ll spot some of the usual creatures along this stretch. Take them out if needed, or just hop over them to save time.

Memorial Bench location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Ape Knight Gaming)

Keep following the route until you come across a sign and the hanging board in front of you.

Follow the path (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Ape Knight Gaming)

From here, keep climbing upward until you notice a torn curtain draped along the way, as shown in the image above. Scale past it and continue right.

Breaking into the hidden path

Soon you’ll reach a lever. Hit it to open the passage, then push further to the right. A few smaller enemies may appear on this bridge section, but they aren’t too troublesome.

Follow the markers to scale up and break down the walls (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Ape Knight Gaming)

At the far end, you’ll face a tall wall that demands a combination of Cling Grip and Double Jump to scale properly. Between two of these walls lies a section of fragile rock. Stick to the wall, then use Hornet’s strikes or the Clawline ability to break through the obstruction and expose the next area.

Head inside, climb the ledges, and move right once again. Eventually, you’ll find another breakable wall blocking your way. Smash through, and you’re nearly there.

How to enter the Putrified Ducts in Hollow Knight Silksong

On the other side is a dim tunnel lined with spikes. Move carefully here, sticking to safe ground and platforms until you make it across. With patience, you’ll finally arrive inside the Putrified Ducts.

Head right to reach the Putrified Ducts in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Ape Knight Gaming)

This area is home to the Huntress, a key NPC who offers the Broodfeast wish quest. Completing her task rewards Hornet with the Longclaw.

That concludes our guide on reaching Putrified Ducts in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

