How to get Double Jump in Hollow Knight Silksong

Double Jump in Hollow Knight Silksong is an ability for Hornet that you can obtain during the late-game content. While it is not necessary to beat the game in Act 2, you will need this ability to access Act 3 of Silksong. To unlock the ability to double jump, you will need to obtain a particular item in the game, but doing so won't be as easy.

This article will cover how to unlock Double Jump in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Where to find the Double Jump in Hollow Knight Silksong

The ability to Double Jump is locked behind the Faydown Cloak item in Hollow Knight Silksong. It can be found at the top of Mount Fay, traversing which is quite dangerous. Obtaining the Double Jump and the Grapple abilities are crucial to access Act 3, or else your run in Hollow Knight Silksong will end in Act 2.

The Faydown Cloak (Image via Team Cherry, Its Shatter on YouTube)

To reach Mount Fay, take the left path from the Bellway in The Slab, and you will soon be in the biome. Here is how to reach the summit and obtain the Faydown Cloak to unlock the Double Jump in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to get to the summit of Mount Fay in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Mount Fay is a treacherous landscape full of icy spikes that can end your adventure easily. There is also an environmental hazard, as chilly winds blowing in the mountains can kill Hornet easily.

Make sure to use your abilities of dash, jump, wall jumps, and move quickly. You will also have to grapple off enemies and pogo jump in Silksong. Certain walls will collapse in a few moments when you come in contact with them, so make sure to be agile.

Look out for lamps in the various places to ward off the cold wind, which will cause damage over time. Tools such as Ascendant's Grip will come in handy if you are running low on masks and want to heal.

You can find a set of caverns once you are done with the climb, where you will find various enemies. There will also be a bench where you will need to spend Rosaries to unlock it and rest. You will have to climb a bit more till you come across a fake wall, breaking which will reveal another bench. Past these, the path will be quite difficult, as one wrong step will take you all the way down.

Use the Wind Current to make your way to the top of Mount Fay, where you will find a mechanism. Play your Needolin here to unlock the Faydown Cloak, which will give you the ability to Double Jump in Hollow Knight Silksong.

