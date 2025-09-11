How to get Ascendant's Grip in Hollow Knight Silksong

Ascendant's Grip in Hollow Knight Silksong is an item that you can purchase from a certain vendor. Hornet gets access to quite a few tools that make her journey throughout the kingdom of Pharloom a bit easier. The Ascendant's Grip essentially allows Hornet to latch onto walls, allowing you to recover your movement if you get something wrong.
Let's go over how you can obtain Ascendant's Grip in Hollow Knight Silksong.
How to obtain the Ascendant's Grip in Hollow Knight Silksong
Hornet gets access to various tools that will aid her in her journey through the Kingdom of Pharloom. One of these is the Ascendant's Grip, which allows you to stick to any wall in the game. This item can only be bought from Jubilana's shop by spending 350 Rosaries.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You cannot find it while exploring, and to obtain it, you will need to spend Rosaries, which are essentially the currency in the game. To unlock Jubilana's shop, you will need to complete the Wandering Merchant wish in Hollow Knight Silksong. Once you complete the quest, you can find Jubilana waiting for you in the Songclave area.
This wish can be obtained during Act 2 of the game, and once you unlock Jubilana's shop, you can obtain the following items besides the Ascendant's Grip in Hollow Knight Silksong:
- Mask Shard: 750 Rosary
- Sample Key: 650 Rosary
- Spool Extender: 720 Rosary
- Rosary String: 80 Rosary
Keep in mind that you will need Rosaries in Hollow Knight Silksong to get the Ascendant's Grip. So make sure you have plenty before you go and talk with Jubilana.
That concludes the guide on how to get the Ascendant's Grip in Hollow Knight Silksong. You can check out more guides related to Hollow Knight Silksong down below:
- Hollow Knight Silksong combat explained
- How to get Hollow Knight Silksong Hornet badge on Twitch
- Silksong trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock
- Will there be a physical edition release of Silksong?
- Where to find Architect's Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong
- Where to find Witch's Crest in Hollow Knight Silksong
- How to complete Silver Bell's Wish in Hollow Knight Silksong
- Should you use 30 Rosaries to unlock the Bench in Hollow Knight Silksong
- How to reach Weavenest Atla in Hollow Knight Silksong
Check out our NYT Connections Helper to get hints and answers for today's connections puzzle.