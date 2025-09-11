How to get Ascendant's Grip in Hollow Knight Silksong

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Sep 11, 2025 20:56 GMT
Ascendant
Ascendant's Grip is a tool (Image via Team Cherry)

Ascendant's Grip in Hollow Knight Silksong is an item that you can purchase from a certain vendor. Hornet gets access to quite a few tools that make her journey throughout the kingdom of Pharloom a bit easier. The Ascendant's Grip essentially allows Hornet to latch onto walls, allowing you to recover your movement if you get something wrong.

Let's go over how you can obtain Ascendant's Grip in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to obtain the Ascendant's Grip in Hollow Knight Silksong

Hornet gets access to various tools that will aid her in her journey through the Kingdom of Pharloom. One of these is the Ascendant's Grip, which allows you to stick to any wall in the game. This item can only be bought from Jubilana's shop by spending 350 Rosaries.

Talk with Jubilana and spend 350 Rosaries to obtain the Ascendant&#039;s Grip (Image via Team Cherry)
Talk with Jubilana and spend 350 Rosaries to obtain the Ascendant's Grip (Image via Team Cherry)

You cannot find it while exploring, and to obtain it, you will need to spend Rosaries, which are essentially the currency in the game. To unlock Jubilana's shop, you will need to complete the Wandering Merchant wish in Hollow Knight Silksong. Once you complete the quest, you can find Jubilana waiting for you in the Songclave area.

This wish can be obtained during Act 2 of the game, and once you unlock Jubilana's shop, you can obtain the following items besides the Ascendant's Grip in Hollow Knight Silksong:

  • Mask Shard: 750 Rosary
  • Sample Key: 650 Rosary
  • Spool Extender: 720 Rosary
  • Rosary String: 80 Rosary

Keep in mind that you will need Rosaries in Hollow Knight Silksong to get the Ascendant's Grip. So make sure you have plenty before you go and talk with Jubilana.

That concludes the guide on how to get the Ascendant's Grip in Hollow Knight Silksong. You can check out more guides related to Hollow Knight Silksong down below:

