How to get Weavelight in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Weavelight in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of those items that modifies your management of silk regeneration so that it can become important for long journeys or even difficult bosses. To get it, you must go through some challenging encounters and find hidden sections before it is finally available to you.

That said, here is how you can unlock Weavelight in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to unlock Weavelight in Hollow Knight Silksong

The road to Weavelight

Your path for Weavelight in Hollow Knight Silksong begins in Shellwood, but the real key is defeating the Widow. This boss only becomes available after you’ve beaten Sister Splinter and obtained the Cling Grip. With that upgrade in hand, you’ll unlock a shortcut circling back to Shellhome’s main bench.

Widow's location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

From there, follow the right path into the tunnel of bells, and you’ll soon hear the Widow’s unsettling laugh. Her arena is positioned just above the town of Bellhart. She speaks to you before the fight, but once you commit, it’s on.

Taking down the Widow rewards you with the Needolin, an important tool for opening up secret areas. Using the Bellways, choose Bone Bottom to fast travel and set yourself up for the next leg.

How to reach to Weavenest Atla in Hollow Knight Silksong

With the Needolin, you can now break deeper into hidden zones. Start by traveling back to Rock Bottom, then push toward the right side of Moss Grotto. The area ahead is dimly lit, almost mapless, and tough to navigate, so expect some trial and error.

Follow the markings for the route to Weavenest Atla map (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Sofa Supastar Gaming)

Eventually, you’ll stumble into Weavenest Atla, a dark facility powered by glowing cells in the ceiling. Strike them to restore energy, which both lights the place and powers up its mechanisms. You’ll also find a rest bench and even a quick teleport function here, making it a key hub for what comes next.

Facing the Moss Mothers

From the newly powered Atla, move left and press through the water passages. The enemies hit hard here, so careful movement and clever use of the Drifter’s Cloak will make things easier. At the very end, as shown in the map above, you’ll face a tough challenge: two Moss Mothers at once, an upgraded version of an earlier encounter.

Follow the markers from the teleportation area to reach Moss Mothers in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Sofa Supastar Gaming)

With falling debris and additional mobs in the mix, the fight is chaotic. Heal only in safe windows and lean on crests like the Reaper Crest if you have it to manage silk and survivability.

Defeating the Moss Mothers rewards you with a glowing item on the ground, the Weavelight in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How Weavelight works in Hollow Knight Silksong

With the Weavelight equipped in Hollow Knight Silksong, you now receive two silks instead of just one when regenerating. Although the difference seems minor at first glance, it actually provides a significant boost in practice, especially if you’ve built your strategy around regeneration tools.

Weavelight in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Sofa Supastar Gaming)

Combined with the Reaper Crest or other silk-boosting setups, you can recover faster and sustain long fights far more comfortably. It’s a natural fit for players who want to bind often and stay on the offensive even after heavy hits.

That concludes our guide on obtaining Weavelight in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

