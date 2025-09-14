How to get Multibinder in Hollow Knight Silksong 

The Multibinder in Hollow Knight Silksong is a Blue Tool that looks useful at first and can be quite beneficial, but the way it functions reduces it to a situational pickup. When equipped on a crest that has an open Blue Tool slot, it improves Hornet's Bind skill and recovers a higher number of masks per use.

That said, here is how to obtain the Multibinder in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to unlock Multibinder in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Multibinder can be bought from Frey’s shop in Bellhart for 880 Rosaries.

Bellhart in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

However, two requirements need to be cleared before his stock becomes available:

1) Lift the Curse of Bellhart

This step is tied to the Treadspun Town questline. Hornet must learn a new Ancestral Art and defeat The Widow, a tricky but patient boss fight. A few things to keep in mind:

The Widow has clear punish windows when she pulls her threads to summon bells. Each time, Hornet can slip in three or more hits.

The bells themselves can be deflected as they fall, buying even more attack time.

Her “Floor is Bells” move can be dodged with well-timed jumps or a Drifter’s Cloak dash, and if Hornet carries the Reaper’s Crest, downward swipes during this phase safely land extra hits.

Watch out for her Dive attacks: the ground-tracking dive is easier to evade, while the aerial dive hits harder but can be parried if timed perfectly.

In phase 2, she chains moves together more aggressively. Her Roaring Bells attack is especially deceptive, as the screen clutter hides her follow-up swipes.

Defeating her frees Bellhart from the curse and progresses the main quest, setting the stage for Frey’s shop to open.

2) Complete the “My Missing Courier” wish

This wish begins at the Bellhart Wish Well and sends Hornet west along a trail through Shellwood into the Mosslands. There, a courier named Tipp is cornered by two enemies. Defeating them allows Tipp to return, which in turn expands Frey’s stock.

With both requirements finished, Frey goes from selling just a Memory Locket and Rosary Necklace to offering pricier items like the Multibinder in Hollow Knight Silksong, Spool Fragment, and Shard Bundle.

Buying the Multibinder

Once Frey’s inventory expands, the Multibinder can be purchased for 880 Rosaries. It’s a steep price considering the effect, especially early on when Rosaries are scarce.

Getting Multibinder in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

Players who want it right away can lean into farming:

Rosary deposits and strings : These glowing orbs can be shattered in the wilds for chunks of currency.

: These glowing orbs can be shattered in the wilds for chunks of currency. Enemy drops: Certain foes drop beads endlessly, making them a repeatable source.

However, farming nearly 900 Rosaries in the early game is a grind, which is why you should wait until Act 2 or later when better farming spots naturally open up.

If you’re building around Bind and prefer longer, safer healing windows, it can be worth picking up later in the game once farming becomes easier. For most players, though, the cost isn’t justified compared to other tools you’ll have access to by then.

