How to get Fractured Mask in Hollow Knight Silksong

If your priority is staying alive, then arguably the Fractured Mask in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the most trustworthy Blue tools that you can pick up early. It acts as a one-time buffer against lethal damage, giving Hornet a chance to recover from getting knocked down, instead of dying on impact.

That said, here is how you can obtain the Fractured Mask in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Where to find the Fractured Mask in Hollow Knight Silksong

To secure the Fractured Mask, you’ll need to reach Mottled Skarr in Hunter’s March (you can get the Hunter’s March map from Shakra, the map merchant, for 70 Rosaries). Starting from the rest bench shown on the map, head right until you see a vertical air current. Make sure you’ve unlocked the Drifter’s Cloak.

The rest bench location (Image via Team Cherry ||Youtube@/WoW Quests)

Ride the air upward and then take the left route. Keep moving forward until you encounter rope-like veins stretched across the path. Break through them carefully.

As you progress, the corridor narrows and traps begin appearing, so expect precise jumps and platforming sections here. Once you clear them, you’ll eventually arrive at Mottled Skarr’s location.

Scroll down to the Fractured mask option to buy (Image via Team Cherry ||Youtube@/WoW Quests)

Here, Skarr sells the Fractured Mask for 260 Rosaries. Alongside it, he also offers:

Curveclaw – 140 Rosaries

– 140 Rosaries Shard Bundle – 50 Rosaries

Since Rosaries are limited early, it’s smart to plan a farming route before making the trip.

How the Fractured Mask works in Hollow Knight Silksong

When equipped, the mask absorbs one fatal hit that would normally kill Hornet. Instead of falling in battle, you’ll survive the strike, giving you time to heal or reposition. The protection only lasts once per recharge, but resting at any bench repairs the mask and restores its effect. The in-game effect description reads:

“Old bug’s skull carved for protection. Shields against critical damage but shatters on impact. If shattered, the mask will be repaired while resting at a bench.”

This one-time safeguard can turn the tide in longer boss encounters or exploration sections full of traps. Think of it as a built-in second chance, something especially valuable when you’re deep into unexplored areas with benches far behind you.

That concludes our guide to getting the Fractured Mask in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

