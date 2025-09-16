How to defeat Skarrsinger Karmelita in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

Skarrsinger Karmelita in Hollow Knight Silksong is notable for its speed and level of surprise. While there may be moments in boss fights where patience is a good idea, with this boss, you must remain engaged and respond to her mix of ranged and melee-style attacks. Going in blind can be daunting if you don't have the appropriate tools.

This guide aims to help you defeat Skarrsinger Karmelita in Hollow Knight and provides its location.

Where to find Skarrsinger Karmelita in Hollow Knight Silksong

You will discover Skarrsinger Karmelita at the southeast corner of the southernmost part of the Far Fields, after unlocking her in Act 3. Start from the Marrow, re-enter Hunter’s March through its only entrance, and use Silk Soar or a plunge crest to bypass obstacles.

Skarrsinger Karmelita's location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube/LoganZ)

Push east past the statues, open the bridge, then drop into the lower path leading to the Heart of the Wild.

How to beat Skarrsinger Karmelita in Hollow Knight Silksong

Skarrsinger Karmelita's attack patterns

Skarrsinger Karmelita in Hollow Knight Silksong cycles through a few key attacks you’ll need to master:

Disc Throws : She sends spinning discs across the arena, either one low or a high-and-low combo.

: She sends spinning discs across the arena, either one low or a high-and-low combo. Spin Attack : If you move in too close, she’ll spin at you, hitting twice in quick succession.

: If you move in too close, she’ll spin at you, hitting twice in quick succession. Saw Blade Dive : Karmelita leaps into the air, slamming down to create a giant red saw blade and scattering bones along the ground.

: Karmelita leaps into the air, slamming down to create a giant red saw blade and scattering bones along the ground. Blade sets : In her later phase, she chains multiple disc throws back-to-back, so don’t drop your guard after dodging the first.

: In her later phase, she chains multiple disc throws back-to-back, so don’t drop your guard after dodging the first. Full arena charge: She dashes across the arena, releasing a wave of bones that covers the ground.

Battle strategy

Duel with Skarrsinger Karmelita in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube/LoganZ)

Once you reach the battleground and select the challenge option, the fight starts. The battle unfolds in three waves of enemies before the boss joins. The first wave is simple, the second introduces a flying enemy, and the third brings in side-to-side attackers with plunge strikes. Try staying under them and swiping upward while dashing aside if they dive.

Once Karmelita enters, the real test begins. She rarely leaves big punish windows, so tools are your best friend here. Damage-over-time setups work especially well: Tacks paired with the Pollip Pouch, or Volt Filament combined with Cogwork Wheel and Cogfly, both stack steady pressure without needing to overcommit.

Reaper’s Crest is another strong option since it speeds up silk gauge recovery when healing, letting you keep Pale Nails in play more consistently. Positioning matters more than aggression. Hover around mid-range to bait her disc throws, hop or dash accordingly, and punish with single strikes or tool usage.

She also has a move where she charges from one side of the arena to the other, leaving the floor completely covered in bone spikes.

The best way to handle it is by staying airborne as long as you can with Double Jumps, then timing a down pogo onto her head as you come back down. Repeat this process to beat down the boss and get the Hunter's Heart as a reward.

Tips and tricks to beat Skarrsinger Karmelita in Hollow Knight Silksong

The battle against Skarrsinger Karmelita in Hollow Knight Silksong is fast-paced and does not allow for much hesitation. The encounter involves jumping, dodging, and punishing quickly with either a nail strike or pogo. Here are some steps you may want to start with:

Clear the waves quickly : Don’t take unnecessary damage on the opening enemy waves. Deal with the diving enemies by staying under them and swiping up.

: Don’t take unnecessary damage on the opening enemy waves. Deal with the diving enemies by staying under them and swiping up. Use tools for steady damage : Tacks with Pollilpop Pouch or Cogfly can keep pressure on Karmelita while you focus on dodging.

: Tacks with Pollilpop Pouch or Cogfly can keep pressure on Karmelita while you focus on dodging. Stay mid-range : Her discs are easiest to avoid when you’re not too close or too far away.

: Her discs are easiest to avoid when you’re not too close or too far away. Don’t overcommit : One or two nail hits between her attacks is all you can risk safely.

: One or two nail hits between her attacks is all you can risk safely. Watch for the spin : If you move in recklessly, her spin will catch you with a double hit.

: If you move in recklessly, her spin will catch you with a double hit. Go aerial during bone floods : In phase two, when she charges and fills the arena with bones, Double Jump and pogo to stay safe.

: In phase two, when she charges and fills the arena with bones, Double Jump and pogo to stay safe. Turn defense into offense: Use down-swings and pogo off her bone traps to punish without taking damage.

That concludes our guide on defeating Skarrsinger Karmelita in Hollow Knight Silksong.

