How to get rid of Clawmaidens in Hollow Knight Silksong

Eliminating Clawmaidens in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the challenging tasks you will face in the Citadel. These enemies are aggressive and spawn back and forth. Every kill feels pointless, as a new Clawmaiden immediately appears to drain your Silk again.

Fortunately, there is a secret way to break this cycle if you know where to find the Clawmaidens in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to prevent the Clawmaidens in Hollow Knight Silksong from appearing

How to reach Clawmaidens room in Hollow Knight Silksong

To start, you’ll need to reach the High Halls, a sub-area inside the Citadel. From the bench in The Forums, head left to enter the High Halls. Once inside, climb up from the signboard at the entrance and move into the room above. In this next room, take an immediate left into another chamber.

Clawmaidens room location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Mori-101)

At the far end of this chamber is a cart. Attack it to push it into the middle of the room and use it as a stepping platform to climb higher. This leads you to a gate, which you can interact with to finally enter the Clawmaidens’ room.

Steps to get rid of the Clawmaidens in Hollow Knight Silksong

Here’s how you can finally clear the Clawmaidens in Hollow Knight Silksong:

Make sure you have the Double Jump ability to make progress. Enter the Clawmaidens’ room and push forward without wasting time fighting them.

Ignore the first cart you see and run past it. Ahead, you’ll find a second cart. This is the one you need.

Heading up to find the Clawmaidens (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@/Mori-101)

Push this cart all the way toward the right side of the room. As you do, you’ll notice a crack in the ceiling with thin rays of light spilling through .

of the room. As you do, you’ll notice a . Position the cart directly under this gap and use your double jump to reach it . Break the ceiling to open a passage above.

. Break the ceiling to open a passage above. Clawmaidens will keep swarming you as you work. Keep moving, kill them when you can, but remember the real objective is to keep pushing that cart.

Once you’re in the new passage, you’ll come across a lever. Strike it to progress.

Move through the rotating blades to reach another lever and hit that one as well.

This opens the way into a final room filled with webs. Destroy all the webs inside, and doing so will finally get rid of the Clawmaidens for good.

That concludes our guide on stopping the Clawmaidens from appearing in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, check out the following links:

