Kang-Jin Star in Black Myth Wukong is a Yaoguai King boss that you must fight to progress past Chapter Three. This boss makes use of a ton of AOE attacks, can inflict the lightning status effect, and also has the ability to dart around the sky. This makes Kang-Jin Star a tough boss encounter for both newcomers and veterans alike.

However, with the right tools and approach, defeating this boss isn’t too difficult. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to defeat Kang-Jin Star in Black Myth Wukong.

Where to find Kang-Jin Star in Black myth Wukong?

You must cross the Pagoda Realm to reach Kang-Jin Star (Image via GameScience)

Kang-Jin Star in Black Myth Wukong can be found on Turtle Island. She is a main story boss and must be defeated to progress further. To get to Turtle Island, you need to make your way through the Pagoda Realm and the Warding Temple until you reach a giant slope of snow heading down.

Riding the snow will allow you to reach Turtle Island, following which you must save Zhu Bajie from this boss. Let’s take a look at some tips to help you defeat Kang-Jin Star in Black Myth Wukong.

Tips to easily defeat Kang-Jin Star in Black Myth Wukong

Kang-Jin Star uses a ton of AOE attacks (Image via GameScience)

Kang Jin-Star in Black Myth Wukong is at her most dangerous when she’s using AOE attacks. She can also apply the lightning status effect much like Kang-Jin Loong in Black Myth Wukong. However, as long as you’re able to dodge the AOE attacks, the rest should be a walk in the park.

Pay close attention to her arms to dodge her attacks. We will also be using the Immobilize Spell, the A Pluck of Many spell, the Red Tides transformation, and the Wandering Wight spirit for this fight.

Here are some tips to help you defeat Kang-Jin Star in Black Myth Wukong:

Right at the start of the fight, you can use Immobilize along with A Pluck of Many to deal a decent amount of damage.

Throughout the encounter, you will need to pay attention to Kang-Jin Star’s hands. Every time she moves them, an attack will follow, so be ready to dodge.

Whenever Kang-Jin Star retreats to the sky, be ready to dodge multiple projectiles. She usually fires around 10 of these before stopping. Still, as long as you pay attention to the projectiles’ path, these shouldn’t be too hard to dodge.

Kang-Jin Star will pull her hands in and crouch before an AOE attack that sends out a sphere of lightning. Whenever she does this, take a few steps back to avoid being caught in the sphere.

One attack that you absolutely must avoid is Kang-Jin Star’s barrage of lightning bolts. During the first phase, she will turn into a dragon for this attack, while the second phase has her levitating in the sky when shooting these bolts.

The second phase of the fight will start when Kang-Jin Star has around 50–60% of her health left. All of her attacks during this phase are followed by lightning, so you can’t afford to get hit.

Use most of your mana for the second phase of the fight and use Immobilize whenever Kang-Jin Star is on the ground.

This is also the best time to use your transformation and the Wandering Wight spirit attack.

Kang-Jin Star's attacks are easy to read due to her hand gestures (Image via GameScience)

As long as you follow the tips above, you should have no trouble defeating Kang-Jin Star in Black myth Wukong. Upon defeat, she will drop a Loong Pearl and a Mind Core, which can be used to make medicines in Black Myth Wukong.

