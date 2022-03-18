How to defeat the Librarian in TUNIC

The world of TUNIC is chock full of enemies that can quickly overwhelm and kill the main character. Combat is a bit more strategic than rushing the nearest creature.

Among the various enemies in TUNIC, the most dangerous are the bosses. And as expected, they are among the most challenging fights the player will have to endure and overcome.

In this particular case, it’s the Librarian. Despite their name, this innocent-looking robed figure wields a lethal blade made of magical lightning and even deadlier magic. Before you take on this conjurer of magical arts, here’s what you need to know to defeat the Librarian in TUNIC.

Defeating the Librarian at the top of the Great Library in TUNIC

Abilities and skills the Librarian uses

To begin, the Librarian will use a multitude of tricks and abilities to harm you. The Librarian employs both physical attacks and ranged attacks but mostly makes use of the latter. Starting with ranged attacks, the Librarian will:

Summon bats (4 at a time)

Summon goblin (4 at a time)

Cast multiple black orbs at once (up to 5)

A horizontal black beam

A black beam cast from their sword (horizontal and vertical)

Every now and then, the Librarian will return to the battlefield with their sword at the ready. They use various melee attacks combined with magic. Here’s what to expect:

A charge attack

A ground pound that emits lightning

As you can see, the Librarian tends to stay outside the bounds of the arena. And many of these abilities can be changed one after another, so it’s essential to keep your stamina in tip-top shape.

Defeating the Librarian

Upon reaching the top of the Great Library in TUNIC, quickly charge the Librarian to get in a few attacks with your sword. The Librarian will lift off the tower and begin their assault. It may feel tempting to use the Grappling Hook on the Librarian, but in doing so, it brings you too close to the boss' attacks.

The most effective method here is to use magic, specifically the Fire Orb. When the Librarian summons minions, defeat them to replenish your magic. The Magic Dagger is useful for keeping the minions at bay. In addition to magic, dodging is your best friend.

Black orbs that follow the player (Image via SUBWAY CIRCUIT/YouTube)

When the Librarian casts magical black orbs, they follow your most recent location, so it’s important to keep moving and dodging where necessary. You can usually do a simple sidestep to have the magic orbs pass you by, but don’t be afraid to roll.

The same goes for the various black beams the Librarian casts. It’s often fired across the battlefield but can easily be dodged (left or right). What’s worse is the black flames that it leaves behind. Be careful not to box yourself into a small space.

Dodge to the left or right (Image via SUBWAY CIRCUIT/YouTube)

The same strategy is applied to the vertical and horizontal arch beam the Librarian casts with their sword. And if you see the Librarian disappear, immediately run away from the center of the stage to avoid the ground pound. Rush to the Librarian’s back to get in a few free attacks. Rinse and repeat until the boss is defeated.

Before going into this fight, consider upgrading your stats. Every stat, including attack damage, can be upgraded. For example, magic is incredibly useful in this fight, making it advantageous to find Mushrooms around the world of TUNIC.

Edited by Shaheen Banu