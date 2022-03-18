Tunic Guide: How to reach the Hero's Grave locations

Tunic features six locations with Hero’s Graves, and each one confers a useful ability upon the hero to fight off evil just a bit easier. These items, upon initially getting to them, are barely out of reach, but once the player acquires the ability to teleport dash, they become easier to attain.

These items will likely be seen early on, but after collecting the colored keys, players should have the power to come back and get them. This Tunic guide may contain some spoilers, so readers should be aware.

What are Hero’s Grave locations in Tunic and where are they?

Hero’s Grave spots in Tunic are there to increase the player’s stats, in a variety of ways. The instructional manual actually gives some hints on the Hero’s Grave locations on page 23, but after certain events of the game, those normal routes to the items are blocked off.

That means the player will need some form of teleport dash to get to the actual grave locations that are barely out of reach. Here are the six locations they will be going to.

Hero’s Grave locations and reward

Swamp Hero’s Grave: Stamina

East Forest Hero’s Grave: Attack

Cathedral Hero’s Grave: Mushroom/MP

Monastery Hero’s Grave: Potion

West Garden Hero’s Grave: Defense

Eastern Vault Hero’s Grave: HP

All of these are optional but very important for Tunic players who want to find everything and conquer the challenges a little easier.

1) Swamp Hero’s Grave location guide

Cross the bridge, and head towards greatness (Image via Finji)

Players will wake up on the beach and head to the bottom right of the map, now that the spirit bridge is accessible. It’s time to get a stamina increase, but it’s going to take some work.

Now that the player has the teleport dash, the world is their oyster (Image via Finji)

Heading east through the swamp and the burying ground, they’ll go into the building in the north. This can be done by heading up the hills to the player’s right. There are invisible ghosts lurking, so be careful.

It's a dangerous place to be, but the reward is worth it (Image via Finji)

A variety of enemies await as the Tunic player heads to the left, heading to the cathedral entrance. Fighting the boss is next, which grants the power to teleport dodge. Next, they’ll dash over to the southern platforms, south of the arena the player was in earlier.

At the end of this path lies the first of the Hero's Graves (Image via Finji)

Exiting the cathedral, there will be a wooden ladder nearby to climb, and that leads to the Hero’s Grave, finishing this one off.

2) East Forest Hero’s Grave location guide

Heading to where the player first picked up their sword is the way (Image via Finji)

This could be the hardest of the Hero’s Graves to get to in Tunic. After the player awakens on the beach the second time, they can head here. The player will need to use a golden portal plate to get to the warp hub spot.

Need more Attack Power? Just head here in Tunic (Image via Finji)

Now there’s a path to the bottom right of the main platform that can be dashed to. The path will lead to another portal. The player will return to where they got their sword at the beginning of the game, and the Hero’s Grave will be there.

3) Cathedral Hero’s Grave location guide

Players will then head to the hub world and use the bottom right portal to head back to the Cathedral.

After coming to the Cathedral, it's time to dash through a wall (Image via Finji)

Then dash through the wall and down the books, climbing down a ladder. There’s another ladder nearby to climb down, to a room with two suits of armor in them, which come to life.

A long, winding road leads you here, to these steps (Image via Finji)

These can be fought one at a time by getting closer to one of them instead of rushing in. Victory grants access to a spiral staircase, which leads to this Hero’s Grave.

4) Monastery Hero’s Grave location guide

It may be a gross mess, but it can be overcome (Image via Finji)

The Quarry at the north of the map, past the mountain door is the next location. Players will need to equip the Scavenger’s Mask, and head into the Monastery. This is the building with pillars, by the Site of Grace in the water. The mask was originally found here.

After dealing with the toxic mess, a valuable reward awaits in Tunic (Image via Finji)

Dashing past the toxic goop, players will see an enemy spawn out of it, and defeating it will clear out the toxic flow. Now the Hero’s Grave can be accessed.

5) West Garden Hero’s Grave location guide

After spawning via the main overworld portal, the middle right gold portal in the hub needs to be used. Players will go down the left ramp, past the doorway to the house, and head downstairs.

The teleport dash is used here to move forward (Image via Finji)

Then head left, past the three skulls on the floor, and use the dash at the bottom of the ramp where the treasure chest is. This will take the player to the other side of the waterfall.

After dashing south, a path will lead the way closer to the goal (Image via Finji)

The purple glowing line needs to be followed, and dash across the exit on the left-hand side. There’s a path to follow here, leading to a golden monument in the water, that players can dash onto, then head further south.

From here, it’s a matter of heading up the stairs to get to the Hero’s Grave location for Tunic’s West Garden.

6) Eastern Vault Hero’s grave location

The final Hero’s Grave location in Tunic requires the player to use one of the gold portals to head back to the warp hub. The upper right-hand portal is the target, sending the player to the Eastern Vault. Heading down the stairs will put them in the courtyard.

There are dangerous monsters that can ambush the player here (Image via Finji)

Going northeast, down the path, will allow the player to see the Hero’s Grave in sight. There are monsters that can ambush them here, so it’s important to deal with that first.

Here lies the final Hero's Grave in Tunic, completing the journey to get the powerups (Image via Finji)

The final Hero’s Grave location is here, giving the player the last power-up from these spots. After picking all of these up, the player will have a nice assortment of useful powerups for their further Tunic adventures.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul