Tunic Guide: How to reach the Hero's Grave locations

Tunic features six locations with Hero’s Graves, and each one confers a useful ability upon the hero to fight off evil just a bit easier. These items, upon initially getting to them, are barely out of reach, but once the player acquires the ability to teleport dash, they become easier to attain.
These items will likely be seen early on, but after collecting the colored keys, players should have the power to come back and get them. This Tunic guide may contain some spoilers, so readers should be aware.
What are Hero’s Grave locations in Tunic and where are they?
Hero’s Grave spots in Tunic are there to increase the player’s stats, in a variety of ways. The instructional manual actually gives some hints on the Hero’s Grave locations on page 23, but after certain events of the game, those normal routes to the items are blocked off.
That means the player will need some form of teleport dash to get to the actual grave locations that are barely out of reach. Here are the six locations they will be going to.
Hero’s Grave locations and reward
- Swamp Hero’s Grave: Stamina
- East Forest Hero’s Grave: Attack
- Cathedral Hero’s Grave: Mushroom/MP
- Monastery Hero’s Grave: Potion
- West Garden Hero’s Grave: Defense
- Eastern Vault Hero’s Grave: HP
All of these are optional but very important for Tunic players who want to find everything and conquer the challenges a little easier.
1) Swamp Hero’s Grave location guide
Players will wake up on the beach and head to the bottom right of the map, now that the spirit bridge is accessible. It’s time to get a stamina increase, but it’s going to take some work.
Heading east through the swamp and the burying ground, they’ll go into the building in the north. This can be done by heading up the hills to the player’s right. There are invisible ghosts lurking, so be careful.
A variety of enemies await as the Tunic player heads to the left, heading to the cathedral entrance. Fighting the boss is next, which grants the power to teleport dodge. Next, they’ll dash over to the southern platforms, south of the arena the player was in earlier.
Exiting the cathedral, there will be a wooden ladder nearby to climb, and that leads to the Hero’s Grave, finishing this one off.
2) East Forest Hero’s Grave location guide
This could be the hardest of the Hero’s Graves to get to in Tunic. After the player awakens on the beach the second time, they can head here. The player will need to use a golden portal plate to get to the warp hub spot.
Now there’s a path to the bottom right of the main platform that can be dashed to. The path will lead to another portal. The player will return to where they got their sword at the beginning of the game, and the Hero’s Grave will be there.
3) Cathedral Hero’s Grave location guide
Players will then head to the hub world and use the bottom right portal to head back to the Cathedral.
Then dash through the wall and down the books, climbing down a ladder. There’s another ladder nearby to climb down, to a room with two suits of armor in them, which come to life.
These can be fought one at a time by getting closer to one of them instead of rushing in. Victory grants access to a spiral staircase, which leads to this Hero’s Grave.
4) Monastery Hero’s Grave location guide
The Quarry at the north of the map, past the mountain door is the next location. Players will need to equip the Scavenger’s Mask, and head into the Monastery. This is the building with pillars, by the Site of Grace in the water. The mask was originally found here.
Dashing past the toxic goop, players will see an enemy spawn out of it, and defeating it will clear out the toxic flow. Now the Hero’s Grave can be accessed.
5) West Garden Hero’s Grave location guide
After spawning via the main overworld portal, the middle right gold portal in the hub needs to be used. Players will go down the left ramp, past the doorway to the house, and head downstairs.
Then head left, past the three skulls on the floor, and use the dash at the bottom of the ramp where the treasure chest is. This will take the player to the other side of the waterfall.
The purple glowing line needs to be followed, and dash across the exit on the left-hand side. There’s a path to follow here, leading to a golden monument in the water, that players can dash onto, then head further south.
From here, it’s a matter of heading up the stairs to get to the Hero’s Grave location for Tunic’s West Garden.
6) Eastern Vault Hero’s grave location
The final Hero’s Grave location in Tunic requires the player to use one of the gold portals to head back to the warp hub. The upper right-hand portal is the target, sending the player to the Eastern Vault. Heading down the stairs will put them in the courtyard.
Going northeast, down the path, will allow the player to see the Hero’s Grave in sight. There are monsters that can ambush them here, so it’s important to deal with that first.
The final Hero’s Grave location is here, giving the player the last power-up from these spots. After picking all of these up, the player will have a nice assortment of useful powerups for their further Tunic adventures.