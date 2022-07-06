How to defeat the Magma Almudron in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is the first big expansion of Capcom's latest entry in the iconic action RPG franchise. The game launched on Switch last year and moved to PC with some fanfare, swiftly becoming one of the best-received entries in the series.

The big expansion has introduced multiple unique threats as well as a couple of new areas. One of the new monsters on display is the Magma Almudron, a firey iteration of the scaly swamp beast from the original game. The introduction of lava to this encounter cranks up the difficulty substantially, making it a whole new battle.

Slaying the Magma Almudron in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Magma Almudron live in the Lava Caverns, manipulating rocks, unlike normal Almudron.

They secrete a special liquid that melts the ground, allowing them to move freely through the earth.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has themed itself around new firey enemies in a Pokemon-esque reversal of the previous game's Iceborne. The Magma Almudron is one of the best examples of that theme.

The Magma Almudron is, predictably, weak to water-type elemental weapons, while Ice-type is the second most powerful elemental option. Elemental advantage will severely weaken this beast, so use it well.

The main difference between the new beast and its predecessor is its fire damage capabilities. Players need to invest in some armor or talismans that resist fire damage.

The Magma Almudron has five attacks, most of which are long-range strikes. The beast slings magma at its foes and causes explosions from a distance. Players will need to close that distance to deal damage.

They can either double down on fire-resistant heavy armor to survive the onslaught or use light armor and dodge regularly. Rolling out of the way of the waves of lava and molten rocks is an ideal strategy as it allows the player to get close.

The Magma Almudron has a few ideal weak points: its head, belly and the tip of its tail. Players can reduce the threat by breaking its tail. After dealing substantial damage, it will go into a more deadly heated state, which can be a serious menace.

Use blunt weapons with water elements, move fast or resist fire, and break the tail as quickly as possible. Keep an eye out for his tail sweeps, dodge the magma waves and brace for its heated state.

What can players get from Magma Almudron in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak follows the traditional game's format, hunting beasts to craft from their corpses. The Magma Almudron's armor set is one of the most distinct in the new expansion.

Players will have to hunt down several Magma Almudrons to get the pieces for the Magmadron Armor set. The Helm, Mail, Vambraces, Coil, and Greaves each require more than what one beast can provide.

Players must break the Magma Almudron's Tail, Fins, Mantle, and Body to get its pieces. This will require a ton of successful hunts, but the right gear can simplify the process.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak introduces several great new beasts to take down. Fans can get into this huge expansion to experience new areas and encounters.

