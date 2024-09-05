How to defeat Supreme Inspector in Black Myth Wukong

The Supreme Inspector in Black Myth Wukong is the first boss you face at the start of Chapter Six. He sets the tone for the next boss encounters in the last chapter and can be quite difficult to deal with. He hits hard and can also apply the burn status effect on you for additional damage, which can make this fight tricky.

However, with the right strategy, it is possible to defeat the Supreme Inspector in Black Myth Wukong quickly. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to defeat this boss.

Where to find Supreme Inspector in Black Myth Wukong

You will get the Flying Nimbus after defeating the Supreme Inspector (Image via GameScience)

Finding the Supreme Inspector in Black Myth Wukong is no trouble at all. He is a required Yaoguai King boss, which makes him impossible to miss.

After you fight an army of enemies on your way up the Foothills area, you will reach the Verdant Path Keeper’s Shrine. The Supreme Inspector is located just past this Keeper’s Shrine.

If you rip off all the purple talismans in Chapter Four, it will summon the Supreme Inspector. However, this is an optional encounter and doesn’t change the boss fight in the last chapter in any way.

Let’s take a look at some tips to help you defeat the Supreme Inspector in Black Myth Wukong.

Tips to easily defeat Supreme Inspector in Black Myth Wukong

The Supreme Inspector has a ton of mobility (Image via GameScience)

The Supreme Inspector is capable of doing a ton of damage and can also burn you. While the Fireproof Mantle is useful, you will need the Plantain Fan to make this encounter much easier.

For this fight, you also need the Immobilize spell, the A Pluck of Many spell, the Cloudstep spell, and Umbral Abyss, which is one of the best transformations in Black Myth Wukong.

Here are some tips to help you defeat the Supreme Inspector in Black Myth Wukong:

Right at the start of the fight, the Supreme Inspector will fly into the air and come back down to do a thrust. You can dodge this attack and immobilize him. This window can be used to land three light attack combos in a row.

After the initial assault, you can use your built-up focus points to land a heavy attack and possibly even stun this boss.

The Supreme Inspector uses his wings to land combos, so be ready to dodge any time you see his feathers moving. He will also use his feathers as projectiles. These can be avoided with a staff spin or a simple dodge.

This boss also uses AOE attacks; his sword will start glowing red every time he is about to do an AOE attack. Make sure you dodge at the exact time he swings his sword.

The Supreme Inspector will also pull out a wheel and ride it while throwing attacks at you. Every time you see the wheel, you need to forget about attacking and focus on dodging until he is off the wheel.

The Supreme Inspector also pulls out his wheel during the second phase of the fight. However, if you use the Plantain Fan at the start of the second phase, you can knock him off the wheel and bring his onslaught to an end. This makes the second phase of the fight much easier.

You must save your transformation till the Supreme Inspector only has about a quarter of his health left. This is the perfect time to use Umbrall Abyss and freeze him in place for some free damage.

The Plantain Fan makes this fight much easier (Image via GameScience)

If you follow these tips, you should have no trouble defeating the Supreme Inspector in Black Myth Wukong. Once this boss has been defeated, you will get the Flying Nimbus, which you can then use to explore everything else Chapter Six has in store for you.

