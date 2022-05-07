How to disable your crosshair in CS: GO

CS: GO is remarkable for its ongoing and highly competitive community and its immense customization options. Any player entering this iconic game's arenas can tinker with their settings to give themselves an edge or to take one away.

The crosshair, also known as a reticule, is the four lines on the screen center that guides a user's aim. There are tons of ways to change that crosshair, but what if a player wanted to take it away altogether?

Removing crosshair in CS: GO

CS: GO has two primary ways to remove the crosshair from the gamer's user interface. Both can be done quickly and result in a cleaner screen but far more difficult aiming.

The easiest way to get that reticule off the screen would be to adjust it in the settings menu. Just open "settings" and navigate to "game settings." Then the crosshair option will be available.

Once there, find the Alpha setting. This setting adjusts the transparency of the crosshair on-screen. The default sits somewhere around 200, and the average pro could turn that up to about 255.

Turn Alpha down to zero, which will make the crosshair completely transparent. For good measure, turn Outline down to zero as well. This should leave the crosshair totally invisible, and since it's a purely visual effect, it may as well be gone.

The other way to remove the crosshair is to pop into the developer's console. Go into the settings menu again, open "game settings," and enable the developer console. Once this is enabled, press the ~ key to open it.

In the console, players need only enter the following: cl_crosshairalpha 0. This will eradicate the crosshair by switching it off in the game's larger menu. No crosshair will be present until the user turns it back on.

Why disable crosshair in CS: GO?

ohnePixel @ohnePixel My oldest CS:GO screenshot on Steam

- uploaded Feb, 2016



Show me yours... go! My oldest CS:GO screenshot on Steam- uploaded Feb, 2016Show me yours... go! https://t.co/Lhj1etpD1k

The biggest reason to turn off the crosshair is to take the highest quality CS: GO screenshots. Some players want to capture their glory or favorite sights to share with their friends.

Without the crosshair, the game looks a lot cleaner and more extravagant. The visual of an unobstructed game field carries a much nicer visual look.

The other interesting reason users might want to turn crosshairs off would be to participate in a special challenge mode. If someone could get a bunch of friends together into an agreed-upon blind fire competition, it could be a lot of fun.

Finally, playing without a crosshair could be a way of forcefully improving a gamer's aim. Without a reticule, they will need to rely on their eyes while firing from the hip.

CS: GO features countless customization options to change the game for fun. Turning off crosshairs could be an interesting way to mix up this classic multiplayer contest.

