The best crosshair settings for CS:GO

Even a decade after its initial release, CS:GO remains one of the most respected and competitive Esports arenas in gaming history. When it comes to this FPS, tweaking the settings in the menu to customize them according to the playstyle can give players an edge.

The crosshair, also known as a reticule, is a cross-shaped emblem that is used to indicate where the player is aiming. In a game where accurate and well-placed shots can be the ultimate deciding factor between a victory and a loss, a player's crosshair matters.

Best crosshair settings in CS:GO

Crosshairs are important in the game. However, they are a deeply personal choice for every CS:GO player. Different crosshairs work best for different playstyles and players can find the best one for them by tweaking its different aspects in the settings. There are seven settings for crosshairs in the game, each of which offers a different kind of change to it.

Style

This setting determines how the crosshair shifts with the player's movement. There are six optional styles, and they are not listed in any particular order.

Styles 0, 2, and 3 are dynamic crosshairs, which move when the player moves or shoots. Styles 1 and 4 are static, which means they do not change with player movement. Style 5 splits the difference between the two and is semi-static. Almost every CS:GO pro picks style 4, which allows them to aim and fire without being disrupted by realism.

Size

The size settings control the length and width of the crosshair on a 10-point scale. Most pro players select a smaller size, either 1.5 or 2, to reduce the amount of screen real estate the reticule takes up.

Thickness

This setting determines the width of the individual lines of the crosshair. A thicker line will be more noticeable, but a thinner one will block out less of the visuals on the screen.

Pro players generally keep their crosshair thickness very low, between 1 and 0. Again, most pro players rely on extremely limited reticule detail to line up perfect shots as they have already perfected their aim. However, newcomers will likely benefit from a thicker crosshair.

Gap

The distance between the four lines and the center is determined by this setting. By default, the crosshair will start at zero, with five points of distance in either direction.

The effect of this setting is heavily offset by the size settings. A substantial gap will still look tiny if the size settings are low enough. Pros are divided on the gap, but a more compact crosshair will benefit most players than a larger gap.

Outline

The outline setting places a black border around the crosshair lines and adjusts its thickness. Some pros prefer no outline whatsoever, but some use it as the basis of their aiming strategy. EliGE, for example, uses an invisible crosshair with a hard outline. Players having trouble seeing their crosshair against backgrounds will benefit from this, but players should not use it as a crutch.

Dot

Placing a dot in the center of a crosshair can be a great asset to the user, which is why it is so strange that very few pros use the dot.

The dot is best used as a training tool to improve players' reflexes and aim. Once players reach the higher echelon and consistently land headshots, the dot can outlive its usefulness.

Color

There are a few preset colors that can be selected for a CS:GO crosshair, but any color can be selected using the RGB color codes. This decision is overwhelmingly personal for players.

Pros gravitate towards yellow, green, or white, but that shouldn't affect a player's choice. Comments on CS:GO videos will denote a million different color preferences, so players should find what is the most visible and least distracting for them and use it.

Alpha

The alpha setting controls the opacity of the crosshair. This value ensures that the crosshair can still be seen against any background.

The apparent favorite value amongst the pros is 255, which should allow crosshair of any color to remain visible against any light source. CS:GO features a variety of maps, but 200-255 serves the largest variety of visible environments.

