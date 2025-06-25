How does dodging work in Death Stranding 2?

You can dodge in Death Stranding 2 using the X button on your controller in conjunction with the movement keys. Dodging is an important mechanic in the game because you often encounter BTs, MULEs, and other enemies that require you to be quick on your feet. Mastering this maneuver may feel daunting at first; however, once you get used to the dodging mechanic, it should become second nature to you quite quickly.

This article will go over the dodging mechanic in Death Stranding 2 and explain how you can utilize it well in-game.

Here's how to dodge in Death Stranding 2

You can dodge in Death Stranding 2 using the X key on your controller. However, the way you use the movement keys determines which direction you take while dodging.

Holding L2 and then pressing X while stationary will result in you dodging to the left. On the other hand, holding R2 and pressing X will help you dodge to the right. Holding both L2 and R2 at the same time and pressing X will let you dodge backwards.

You can also control the dodging movement using the stick. Just move it in the direction you want to dodge, and Sam will follow your command. However, be careful, as pressing only X without any movement keys will just make you jump.

In a nutshell, dodging in Death Stranding 2 is simply just combining the jumping mechanic with the dodging movement in a particular direction. That said, the maneuver can be somewhat inefficient if you're up against bandits, especially multiple enemies at once.

However, it can be a much-needed mechanic when you're fighting against BTs, considering that some of their attacks can end your run right then and there. Their movement and attack speeds can be somewhat slower, and it's best to take the upper hand in such situations by dodging out of the way.

The frequency with which you can dodge attacks in Death Stranding 2 essentially varies based on your enemy. Play the game normally, and you'll be able to understand their usual movement and attack patterns so you can figure out when and where to use this important mechanic.

