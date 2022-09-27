How to download Genshin Impact 3.1 update on PC and Mobile

Genshin Impact update 3.1 is only hours away from release. Hence, fans across the world will be eagerly waiting for the maintenance to be over so that they can download the update and start playing the game.

This article covers the various ways through which the update can be downloaded on both mobile devices and PC. The method of downloading is quite simple, but it might still be a bit confusing for fans who are new to the game.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



〓Update Schedule〓

Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.



While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game.



Details>>

hoyo.link/88VFBBAd



#GenshinImpact "King Deshret and the Three Magi" V3.1 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game.Details>> "King Deshret and the Three Magi" V3.1 Update Maintenance Preview〓Update Schedule〓Begins on 09/28 06:00 (UTC+8) and is est. to take 5 hours.While maintenance is in progress, Travelers will be unable to log in to the game. Details>>hoyo.link/88VFBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/ESIn1czcB7

Genshin Impact update 3.1 is set to be quite interesting as it brings forth an extension to Sumeru while also releasing several new characters to the game. This update also marks the second anniversary of the game and will involve players getting several free rewards, including wishes and primogems.

Brief guide to download Genshin Impact update 3.1 on PC and mobile devices

As mentioned previously, Genshin Impact update 3.1 is set to be quite massive. It is going to introduce the brand new desert area of Sumeru, accompanied with a brand new archon quest and three new characters.

These characters include the five-star units Nilou and Cyno and a four-star unit Candance. Nilou and Candace are Hydro units, while Cyno will be an Electro unit. Apart from that, there will also be rerun banners for Venti and Albedo.

All of these quests and characters will be accompanied by a variety of events as well, and will reward players with lots of primogems. Lastly, the second anniversary will grant everyone with 10 free wishes and 1600 primogems.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.



View the full notice here >>>

hoyo.link/calEBBAd



#GenshinImpact Pre-Installation Function Now AvailableDear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>> Pre-Installation Function Now AvailableDear Travelers,The pre-installation function is now available on both PC and mobile platforms.View the full notice here >>>hoyo.link/calEBBAd#GenshinImpact https://t.co/yqwoZWvIll

To obtain any of these, players will need to login to the game on specified days and complete various activities. As it happens, Genshin Impact, along with update 3.0, saw an influx of a lot of new players.

So for many of them, this is the first ever update and they will have no clue on how to get the game playable after the maintenance is over. The following two sections will provide a small guide on how to do that on both PC and Mobile.

PC Update guide

Updating on PC can be done through the client itself (Image via HoYoverse)

The procedure to update the game on PC is extremely simple and players simply need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Open the game launcher

Click on the update button in the same place from where you launch the game

Wait for the update to be completed to play

Hence, it is definitely quite hassle-free, though the process can take time depending on the internet speed of the players.

Mobile Update guide

Updating on Mobile requires doing so from the home screen (Image via HoYoverse)

The procedure to update the game on mobile devices, including Android and iOS, is provided below:

Open the game on the mobile phone

Tap on the small icon to the bottom-left side of the screen "pre-install resource package"

Tap the screen to continue

This process works on all mobile devices, though it is a bit complicated when compared to PC. If players have not pre-installed the game, they will need to update it directly from the App store once the maintenance is over.

In any case, once the maintenance is done and the game is playable once more, players will get 600 primogems as compensation in Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far