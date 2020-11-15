How to download and install Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE) mods: Step-by-step guide for smartphones

Everyone loves a good mod, especially Minecraft players. The game, even though quite expansive and freeing, could always do with a little more creative gameplay. Minecraft is a great example of a game that truly lives up to its "sandbox" tag, perhaps more so than any other title in history.

It gives players the required tools to do just about anything with the resources available to them in the game. Minecraft is an extremely fun experience that rewards the player's creativity and allows them to interact with the game world in a variety of interesting ways.

However, if players want to go a step further and perhaps tinker with a few elements in Minecraft, installing a few mods might just do the trick. Minecraft's modding community isn't just restricted to the PC version, but also available for mobile devices as well.

How to download and install mods on Minecraft Pocket Edition (PE)

Mods have a weird relationship with games, given that they are not exactly official, but they add to them in a very meaningful and interesting way. To download and install mods for Minecraft on your Android or iOS device, simply follow these steps:

Go to the App Store/Google Play Store. Look for "AddOns for Minecraft PE (MCPE)". Open the App after installation. Select the desired mod and select "Copy to Minecraft."

Now, players can create a New World in Minecraft by using the mod and following these steps:

Tap Play

Tap Create New

Tap Create New World

Scroll down to the Resource Packs or Behavior Packs section in the panel to the left.

or section in the panel to the left. Select Resource Packs or Behavior Packs.

or Select a mod, then tap ＋ below it.

below it. Tap Activate below the texture pack.

below the texture pack. Tap Create in the panel to the left.

Features of AddOns for Minecraft PE:

Maps installer

Resource pack/ Texture pack installer

Skins installer

Seeds installer

Note: The app is not official or affiliated with Mojang in any way.