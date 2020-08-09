How to download the latest Minecraft APK bedrock edition

Minecraft has, no doubt, gained the status of gaming royalty by not just being an extremely successful game on one platform, but several. Minecraft started out as a game for PC, and then eventually consoles, and now smartphones as well.

Smartphones: both Android and iOS have grown to become a legitimate platform for handheld gaming. Minecraft, being one of the most popular gaming phenomenons, was quick to get in on the action early and had a version of the game available on Android.

There are several different editions of Minecraft, and people refer to either the Bedrock Edition (AKA Windows 10 Edition) and Java Edition. Both share a lot of similarities, but several key changes affect the gameplay a lot. The Bedrock edition was ported over to Android and iOS devices as "Minecraft: Pocket Edition".

However, Mojang have chosen to drop the subtitle from the app's name, and now it is only known as "Minecraft" on the Google Play Store for Android devices.

How to download Minecraft for Android devices

Google Play Store is the best way to get apps on Android devices and Minecraft is available on the store for a very reasonable price. However, if players are unsure whether the Minecraft experience is decent enough on smartphones or not, they can download Minecraft Trial for free.

Trial allows players to play the game on their devices for a limited amount of a time, this helps them figure out if the game is worth the price or not. The game has been optimized quite well for smartphones, and takes mostly after the Bedrock edition of the game.

The game has seen a lot of success on Android devices as well, becoming one of the highest-selling apps in the Google Play Store shortly after its launch, and continues to sell a lot even today.

Google Play Store Download Link