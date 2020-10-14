How to download Minecraft 1.16 Java Edition: Step-by-step guide for PC

Minecraft is undoubtedly the king of sandbox survival games and has perhaps even transcended the genre to become something entirely unique.

The game has had an incredibly influential run in the industry and has become a mainstay in pop culture and modern media.

Minecraft is available on several different platforms, albeit different versions of the game. On PC, players can play either the Java Edition or Bedrock Edition (with Windows 10).

The latest update in Minecraft, the Nether Update (1.16) added a ton of new elements to the game that were received very well by the community.

How to download Minecraft v1.16

Players who have not played Minecraft for a while, but have the game downloaded, can simply update the game to get the latest version (1.16) through the Minecraft Java Edition Launcher.

Open the Minecraft Launcher (download link here). On the right of the "Play" button, select "Latest Release". The game will then download the updates if there are any.

To download Minecraft Java Edition for your PC, simply follow these steps:

Visit the official website Look for Minecraft, under "Games" (link here) Select "Buy Now" from the top corner of the screen Complete the payment process The download will begin shortly

The Nether Update was released on June 23, 2020, and Minecraft has seen more updates to the Nether since then. Players can make sure that they have the latest version of Minecraft simply through the launcher.

The Nether update sought to add a ton of new elements to the game and was an instant hit with the community. Another huge update for Minecraft has been planned for mid-2021 with the "Caves and Cliffs" update.

