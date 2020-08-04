How to download Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Android

Players new to Minecraft or players looking to play the game on a different platform than their usual might find it confusing, given the various versions of the game.

The two most prominent versions of Minecraft: Bedrock and Java Edition share a lot of similarities but also differ in a lot of ways. Minecraft: Bedrock Edition lags considerably less than Java Edition, but lacks new combat features such as sword blocking attack cool-down, and players can only hold specific items in off-hand.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, is referred to as 'Minecraft', dropping the subtitle from across all platforms, including Android and iOS. Therefore, the app available on the Google Play Store, previously known as "Minecraft: Pocket Edition" is an Android version of Bedrock.

How to download Minecraft APK on Android

Minecraft Bedrock is releasing a NEW BETA (1.16.20.52) today on Windows 10, Android & Xbox One platforms. This release contains a variety of bug fixes!



📝Changelog: https://t.co/cvsqBMIKrD



⚠️FOLLOW US for Bedrock ONLY Update News⚠️ — Minecraft Bedrock (@MCBENews) July 13, 2020

Minecraft can be purchased and downloaded from the Google Play Store. The game is available across many platforms such as Windows, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.

While the game is virtually identical across all platforms, the price can vary significantly for each platform.

Download Link from Google Play Store for Minecraft

The game has dropped the subtitle of "Pocket Edition" and is referred to as "Minecraft", much like its console and PC counterparts. The game was earlier referred to as "Windows 10 Version" on PC.

Minecraft is one of the best games in the market and has managed to attract new fans and players only due to its intuitive but straightforward gameplay. The game encourages players to experiment and play creatively and figure out solutions for situations creatively.

The latest #Minecraft 1.15 BETA has implemented the full behaviour of the Pufferfish. They now transition from Small, to Medium to Large puff state correctly when the player approaches. Sounds will be added in the near future! pic.twitter.com/NICi3i15XJ — Minecraft Bedrock (@MCBENews) February 29, 2020

The Android version of the game is just as competent and can provide countless hours of fun while also being on the move. The app even supports multiplayer up to 10 friends cross-platform on Realms.