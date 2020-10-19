How to download Minecraft beta versions: Step-by-step guide for PC and Android

Not a lot of games have enjoyed the staying power and popularity of Minecraft. One of the ways through which Mojang has managed to retain its massive player base is by introducing periodic updates that add new things to Minecraft ever so often.

Updates, therefore, become extremely important to not just keep existing Minecraft players from getting bored with the game but also to attract newer players. In order to roll out massive updates on Minecraft, the studio must ensure that each wrinkle or kink in the game has been smoothened out.

To that end, Minecraft gives their player base the option to get in on the Beta testing of the game before the update is released. As a result, fans can get to try out the new content before their release. They can also help Mojang iron out any bugs and issues that they come across.

How to get Beta versions of Minecraft (Snapshots)

Test versions of Minecraft are known as Snapshots. Follow these steps to get in on the Beta testing:

On Java Edition (PC):

Open the Minecraft Launcher. Select "Launch Options". Select "Enable Snapshots". Select the latest Snapshot by clicking the arrow next to the Play button on the main tab.

On Xbox One/ Windows 10:

Go to the Store app on Xbox One or a Windows 10 PC. Search for the Xbox Insider Hub app. Download and install Xbox Insider Hub. Launch the Xbox Insider Hub. Navigate to Insider content > Minecraft Beta. Select Join.

On Android:

Purchase the game on the Google Play Store. Click this Join Beta link and click the "Become a Tester" button. Wait for an update to show up on the Google Play Store. Play the game.

The Beta versions of Minecraft can be extremely rough. It is always a good idea to back up your worlds before trying out the testing versions since those versions of the game are still being worked on and might have some game-breaking issues.