How to download Minecraft Earth APK

Minecraft is undoubtedly one of the most popular games in modern gaming, and it has also made its way over to the mobile platform.

Minecraft, previously known as Minecraft: Pocket Edition, is available for both Android and iOS devices. In addition to that, Minecraft: Earth is also available to players looking for a more AR-driven experience akin to Pokemon Go for mobile devices.

One of the biggest gaming sensations of the last decade had been the intuitive AR experience that was Pokemon Go. Minecraft: Earth also utilises AR technology to bring the endlessly creative world of Minecraft to real life.

Using the mobile device's camera, the game gives players the ability to build structures.

Minecraft: Earth on Google Play Store for Android devices

"Discover a new dimension of Minecraft as you create, explore, and survive in the real world. Join a community of builders and explorers spanning the planet, collect resources for your builds, craft in augmented reality and then place them at life-size. You can even team up with others for mini-adventures!" -Google Play Store description

Minecraft Earth is truly one of the most enjoyable experiences currently available for Android devices. The game was released in October 2019 and is still in Early Access.

The game can be downloaded for free from Google Play Store.

There are a number of in-game purchases such as "rubies" and "mine coins". Rubies can be earned through gameplay or by using real-life currency. They can be used to purchase items that affect gameplay such as "build plates".

Mine coins, which are present in all Bedrock editions of Minecraft, can only be purchased with real money and are used to purchase cosmetic items, such as texture packs and character skins.

