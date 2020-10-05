Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

How to download Minecraft Java Edition: Step-by-step guide

Minecraft is one of the most popular games, even in 2020 (Image Credits: Reddit)
Minecraft is one of the most popular games, even in 2020 (Image Credits: Reddit)
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
Modified 05 Oct 2020, 11:52 IST
Feature
Advertisement

Minecraft is nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon, having taken over the gaming world by storm in 2009. The game has progressed from being a fun little indie game that was enjoyed by a small but devoted fanbase to a full-fledged industry juggernaut.

The Minecraft franchise not only spawned fantastic spin-off games but it also gave rise to books that offer fascinating insight into the world of Minecraft and its lore. The game is available on a number of platforms but there are multiple versions in the market.

The most popular version of the game on PC is Minecraft: Java Edition. It differs significantly from the Bedrock version. The game can be downloaded straight from the official Minecraft website.

How to download Minecraft: Java Edition

Minecraft: Java Edition can be downloaded straight from the source, which eliminates the possibility of security risks. Simply follow the steps below in order to download Minecraft: Java Edition on your PC:

  1. Visit the Official Minecraft website, link here.
  2. From the upper side of the page, select "Games".
  3. Select "Minecraft" from the options available.
  4. Select "Get Minecraft".
  5. Complete the payment process and the game will begin downloading.

Alternatively, players can also try the game in a demo for a limited time to see whether Minecraft is their cup of tea. The game is easily accessible and is fun right from the get-go.

While it is true that there is a learning curve to the game, it shouldn't be a huge barrier for new players to cross. The game has intuitive controls and eases the player into the game instead of unloading a bunch of information right from the start.

Advertisement

Minecraft is one of the most popular games, even in 2020, and has been able to stay relevant for upwards of a decade at this point.

Note: The article is for players who're still new to the game as they often find themselves in need of help with certain elements of the game.

Published 05 Oct 2020, 11:52 IST
Minecraft
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी