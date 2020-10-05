How to download Minecraft Java Edition: Step-by-step guide

Minecraft is nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon, having taken over the gaming world by storm in 2009. The game has progressed from being a fun little indie game that was enjoyed by a small but devoted fanbase to a full-fledged industry juggernaut.
The Minecraft franchise not only spawned fantastic spin-off games but it also gave rise to books that offer fascinating insight into the world of Minecraft and its lore. The game is available on a number of platforms but there are multiple versions in the market.
The most popular version of the game on PC is Minecraft: Java Edition. It differs significantly from the Bedrock version. The game can be downloaded straight from the official Minecraft website.
How to download Minecraft: Java Edition
Minecraft: Java Edition can be downloaded straight from the source, which eliminates the possibility of security risks. Simply follow the steps below in order to download Minecraft: Java Edition on your PC:
- Visit the Official Minecraft website, link here.
- From the upper side of the page, select "Games".
- Select "Minecraft" from the options available.
- Select "Get Minecraft".
- Complete the payment process and the game will begin downloading.
Alternatively, players can also try the game in a demo for a limited time to see whether Minecraft is their cup of tea. The game is easily accessible and is fun right from the get-go.
While it is true that there is a learning curve to the game, it shouldn't be a huge barrier for new players to cross. The game has intuitive controls and eases the player into the game instead of unloading a bunch of information right from the start.
Minecraft is one of the most popular games, even in 2020, and has been able to stay relevant for upwards of a decade at this point.
Note: The article is for players who're still new to the game as they often find themselves in need of help with certain elements of the game.Published 05 Oct 2020, 11:52 IST