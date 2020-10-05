How to download Minecraft Java Edition: Step-by-step guide

Minecraft is nothing short of a pop culture phenomenon, having taken over the gaming world by storm in 2009. The game has progressed from being a fun little indie game that was enjoyed by a small but devoted fanbase to a full-fledged industry juggernaut.

The Minecraft franchise not only spawned fantastic spin-off games but it also gave rise to books that offer fascinating insight into the world of Minecraft and its lore. The game is available on a number of platforms but there are multiple versions in the market.

The most popular version of the game on PC is Minecraft: Java Edition. It differs significantly from the Bedrock version. The game can be downloaded straight from the official Minecraft website.

How to download Minecraft: Java Edition

Minecraft: Java Edition can be downloaded straight from the source, which eliminates the possibility of security risks. Simply follow the steps below in order to download Minecraft: Java Edition on your PC:

Visit the Official Minecraft website, link here. From the upper side of the page, select "Games". Select "Minecraft" from the options available. Select "Get Minecraft". Complete the payment process and the game will begin downloading.

Alternatively, players can also try the game in a demo for a limited time to see whether Minecraft is their cup of tea. The game is easily accessible and is fun right from the get-go.

While it is true that there is a learning curve to the game, it shouldn't be a huge barrier for new players to cross. The game has intuitive controls and eases the player into the game instead of unloading a bunch of information right from the start.

Minecraft is one of the most popular games, even in 2020, and has been able to stay relevant for upwards of a decade at this point.

Note: The article is for players who're still new to the game as they often find themselves in need of help with certain elements of the game.