How to download Minecraft Pocket Edition on Android devices: Step-by-step guide and cost

Minecraft, which was developed by Mojang Studios and was released in May 2009, has become one of the most popular games of all time. The Pocket Edition of the game was released for the Android and iOS platforms in December 2016.

Minecraft Pocket Edition enables users to play the sandbox game with their friends on the go. In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to download Minecraft Pocket edition with the cost.

How to download Minecraft Pocket Edition on Android devices

Minecraft on the Google Play Store

Players can directly get Minecraft Pocket Edition from Google Play Store. Follow the steps given below to download the game:

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store on your Android device and search for ‘Minecraft Pocket Edition’ using the search bar.

Step 2: Several results will appear on the screen. Click on the most relevant option. You can also click here to visit the Google Play Store page of the game.

Step 3: Click on the purchase button. After making a successful payment, click on the ‘Install’ button.

Step 4: Players can open and enjoy playing Minecraft after the download and installation processes are complete.

Cost: Minecraft Pocket Edition is priced at INR 479.56 at present.

It is to be noted that players should never indulge in piracy as it is a severe offence and must always download the game from official sources. Downloading files from unknown third-party sites poses a risk to the device as the files might contain virus(es) and malware.

There is also a ‘trial’ version of the game available on Google Play Store, which players can try out before purchasing the Pocket Edition.

