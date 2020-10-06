How to download Minecraft Pocket Edition: Step-by-step guide

Minecraft: Pocket Edition has been around for many years, and players have grown to appreciate the version and consider it just as viable as the Java Edition. The game is every bit as fun on mobile devices. This version of Minecraft was specifically designed for handheld devices like mobile phones and was, thus, distinct from other versions.

It would go on to become one of the more popular ways to experience Minecraft as it translated quite well to a handheld gaming experience. While players would often need to invest in handheld consoles previously, smartphones have now taken over the handheld gaming space.

In a bid to perhaps reduce confusion, "Pocket Edition" has been dropped by the devs, and the game is simply known as "Minecraft" for mobile devices.

How to download Minecraft for mobile devices

The game is fairly easy to download, and players need only visit the Google Play Store (Android) or the App Store (iOS) to download Minecraft on their device.

Google Play Store:

Open the Google Play Store app. Search for "Minecraft". Select the app and complete the payment process. Play the game.

Download link for Minecraft on the Google Play

App Store:

Open the App Store on your iOS device. Look for Minecraft. Complete the payment process. Play the game.

Even though "Pocket Edition" has been dropped from the title of the game, the version is exactly the same as it has always been. The Pocket Edition was essentially the Bedrock Edition optimised for mobile devices and, thus, shared many similarities with console versions of the game.

While players have endlessly debated whether Java Edition or Bedrock (PE) is the superior way to experience the game, almost everyone can agree that both versions are equally good in their own way.

There are some things that the Java Edition does better while there are others that Bedrock (PE) does better. Minecraft Pocket Edition was initially launched exclusively for the Xperia Play on Google Play for US$6.99 on August 16, 2011. It was later released for other Android devices on October 7, 2011 and for iOS on November 17, 2011.