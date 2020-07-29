How to download Minecraft Trial APK for Android

With the rise in popularity of mobile gaming, tonnes of previous console-only/PC games have been making their way to the Android platform. Minecraft, one of the most popular games of all time, is also available on Android. It is, in fact, one of the most popular apps on Google Play Store.

Minecraft was previously known as Minecraft: Pocket Edition for mobile gaming platforms. The Android version is just as fun and competent as its PC and console counterparts.

The gameplay remains much the same, as it should be. The simplicity of Minecraft has been at the heart of why the game has been so successful.

The game is easy to understand, and it does not take much time to get used to the basics. Minecraft has been well-optimised for the Android platform and works like a charm on most devices, without a hitch.

How to download Minecraft Trial APK on Android

Minecraft Trial presents an excellent option for players still on the fence whether to purchase Minecraft for their Android phones or not. It is a legitimate concern, as some users might not be sure whether they'll enjoy the Minecraft experience on the phone.

However, all doubts will quickly disappear as the app works well on Android devices, and is just as fun as on other platforms. Minecraft Trial is available for free for a limited time, however.

Minecraft Trial can also be downloaded straight from Google Play Store at no cost.

Download link for Minecraft Trial

Minecraft Trial lets you experience the game for a limited time, after which you have the option of purchasing the full version of the game. Keep in mind that it is not a free-of-cost alternative to the game, but rather a demo that will help you make up your mind regarding the purchase.