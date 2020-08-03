How to download and play Minecraft for Android on PC

Minecraft for Android, previously known as Minecraft: Pocket Edition, was a version of the game built specifically for mobile devices and differs in a lot of ways from the standard version of the game.

Due to the rise in the popularity of mobile gaming and with smartphones now occupying the space previously held by handheld consoles, it only makes sense to have a version of a popular game like Minecraft for Android and iOS devices.

Furthermore, Android users have the added benefit of being able to use third-party software to play certain games for Android- like Minecraft- on their PCs. This is particularly useful for players who might enjoy the different features and options available in Minecraft for Android and not the standard version.

How to play the Android version of Minecraft on PC

Due to third-party software called emulators, players are now able to play their favourite Android games on PC using the standard keyboard and mouse controls.

Minecraft has been optimised quite well for Android devices but some players might find it difficult to adjust to the touch controls on mobile devices. Therefore, the option to play Minecraft using PC controls does exist by the way of emulators.

While Minecraft doesn't demand pin-point accuracy and precision like other games such as Call of Duty and Fortnite, some players find the touch controls a little too sloppy.

Therefore, players with those issues can choose to play the game on their PC using more precise controls such as the keyboard and mouse.

Bluestacks is one of the most reliable emulators out there. There are a number of emulators to pick from but Bluestacks is the one that is the most popular and is recommended by many.

The game itself can be bought from the Google Play Store, or players can first try "Minecraft: Trial" before purchasing the game.