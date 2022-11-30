How to download and play Warzone Mobile for free using a VPN

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile has hit the Play Store in Australia and is available to download for free right now. The franchise has started rolling out regional early access for the much-awaited mobile version of Call of Duty Warzone.

The available version is in Beta and everything is subject to change. Furthermore, the game is only available for Android users right now. So, if you are an iOS user, you will need to wait a bit longer to play the title.

However, if you want to try out Warzone Mobile and are not from Australia, here is how you can download the game and play it for free anywhere in the world.

Warzone Mobile will occupy around 5.8 GB of space

The fan-favorite map Verdansk from Warzone 1 is returning to the mobile game for the very first time. As Activision is expanding the Call of Duty universe, this new addition will surely add more variety to the ultimate battle royale experience of the franchise.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL It appears Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will have a regional launch in Australia soon, as the game has become installable on Google Play in Australia today. Here’s the loading screen. It appears Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will have a regional launch in Australia soon, as the game has become installable on Google Play in Australia today. Here’s the loading screen. https://t.co/eSY6UZkWU9

To get a taste of the game right away, here are all the steps that you need to follow.

1) If you are from Australia, you can just open the Play Store on your Android device and download the game right away. It will take around 5.8 GB of space on your device.

How to download the game using a VPN

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Warzone Mobile Intro Warzone Mobile Intro https://t.co/kwEcr3rMsN

If you are not from Australia, you can only pre-register for the game and not play it right now. However, here are some tricks that you can use to get your hands on Warzone Mobile.

1) Download a VPN (Virtual Private Network) on your Android device. If you have access to premium VPN services like ExpressVPN or NordVPN, then you are good to go. You can also use a free trial period or free VPN apps like TurboVPN or QuickVPN.

2) After installing the app, connect your network to the Australian server. Open the Play Store app and create a new Google account while connected to the VPN.

3) Open the Play Store app with your new account and you should see the install option on Warzone Mobile.

4) If the method does not work, you can try clearing all the data in your Play Store and repeat the same process again.

All pre-registration rewards for Warzone Mobile

Warzone Mobile will share the same player levels as Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The game will also share the same Battle Pass, Store Bundles, Weapon Progression, and more. This is Call of Duty's first attempt at creating a unified ecosystem where players from all platforms will be connected.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Warzone Mobile's menu is identical to Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, and FWIW, seems like the UI/menu actually works quite nicely on touch screen. Warzone Mobile's menu is identical to Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0, and FWIW, seems like the UI/menu actually works quite nicely on touch screen. https://t.co/CVeTx233b5

The game is also available for Pre-Register on both Android and iOS. Depending on the pre-registration count, the franchise will offer multiple rewards to the players. Here are all the rewards available so far.

5 million- Vinyl – Foes Flame, Emblem – Dark Familiar

10 million- X12 – Prince of Hell

15 million- M4 – Archfiend

25 million- Ghost – Condemned

35 million - Shoothouse multiplayer map

There is no information regarding the exact release date of the game. However, fans can expect Warzone Mobile to release in early 2023.

