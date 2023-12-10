How to drive Lady Bailu into the Matrix in Honkai Star Rail

The latest Trailblaze Continuance in Honkai Star Rail 1.5, A Foxian Tale of the Haunted, features Lady Bailu within one of the most iconic quests titled Twins. It kicks off when she is possessed by one of the many heliobi that escaped from the Alchemy Commission after the Creation Furnace burst apart. These notorious creatures have been wreaking havoc in Xianzhou Luofu, and Trailblazers have been tasked with capturing them.

Likewise, they will have to complete the “Drive Lady Bailu into the Matrix” subquest to contain the heliobi manipulating the former High Elder of the Vidyadhara. However, the task can be a bit challenging as she can surprisingly run quite fast while looping around a bunch of open passages.

This guide will cover everything you need to do to shut down Bailu’s escape route and navigate her to the Matrix in Honkai Star Rail.

A complete Honkai Star Rail guide on how to drive Lady Bailu into the Matrix

"Drive Lady Bailu into the Matrix" is an essential segment of the Twins mission (Image via HoYoverse)

To initiate the “Drive Lady Bailu into the Matrix” subquest, you must progress through the initial segments of the Twins mission in Honkai Star Rail's ongoing Trailblaze Continuance. By doing so, you learn more about her disappearance and the involvement of a heliobi named Luxie in the act.

Head to Aurum Alley after gathering all the information to find Bailu, along with the spirit posing as her imposter. She then escapes into an illusory domain, where you need to chase her into a room containing the Lunaumbra Gourd’s matrix.

Close the correct doors using the yellow mechanic (Image via HoYoverse)

Make sure to catch up with Bailu at all costs and follow the steps below to successfully complete the objective. Since she loops around the open passages, it is important to close all the correct doors in the following sequence to narrow down her path to the gourd:

Close the first door you come across using the yellow mechanics adjacent to it. Make sure to keep an eye on the mini-map to get a general idea of all the passages in the illusion.

Soon, Bailu will take a right turn. Head north and close the first passage she goes through.

Now close in on her as she runs into the matrix.

A cutscene will appear on the screen once she is captured in the gourd’s effect. It will lure out Luxie, who will soon resort to violence. Thus, make sure to set up a proper team in Honkai Star Rail to dispatch her spawns in the battle. The entire Twins mission will pretty much conclude after defeating them.

