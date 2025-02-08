How drying food works in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is finally here, and Warhorse Studios aimed to deliver a more fleshed-out open-world sandbox after the first game's success and included a handful of new game mechanics that can be a learning curve to nail down in the first few hours. You must learn how to dry Henry's food to avoid leaving it to waste in the inventory.

This guide will cover how drying food works in the game and its benefits. Drying food is imperative, considering the game takes place during medieval times, and it is hard to come by decent sustenance. Understanding this mechanic will allow your character to stay healthy and fit in his quest for justice in the world of Bohemia.

Drying food is an important mechanic in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Drying food has benefits in the Kingdom Come Deliverance sequel (Image via Deep Silver)

Henry of Skalitz must be treated like a real human being, and you, as the player, are responsible for providing him with his basic needs. Food, water, a soft bed, and a roof over his head are essential in this massive open-world experience, and this guide will go over the basics of drying food to give you all the benefits.

You can purchase dry food from local merchants and vendors and place it in your inventory. While most games don't care about the conditions and quality of edible items, Warhorse Studios does and instilled a realistic mechanic where these items can spoil over time. If you were to feed Henry with spoiled food, he would be on the receiving end of terrible consequences like food poisoning.

Food and sleep are two crucial meters that must always be topped off as much as possible to ensure Henry is in the best shape and condition to take on foes and go on a long journey. While you can visit the local tavern and buy a hot meal in exchange for your hard-earned Groschen, you can save money by eating dried food in your inventory.

Find a drying rack

You can put your dried food on a drying rack to prevent it from going to waste. While this option offers the least amount of nourishment, it can extend the quality of your dried food the longest, next to smoking and cooking, making it suitable for long travels. Thus, it is best to head straight immediately to a drying rack after hunting to preserve the meat longer.

Big game can be found in woodland areas in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

If you are brave enough to explore the wild outdoors, you can find animals like deer, rabbits, and wild boars waiting to be hunted. Hunting these animals will grant you a handful of useful resources, in this particular case — meat.

The process is straightforward, especially if you have the dried food in your inventory. Once you spot a drying rack, walk towards and interact with it.

A menu will pop up, and you can select which dried food to place on the drying rack, which will instantly appear on Henry's radar once he gets close and can be commonly found inside houses or near Alchemy Benches.

Perks and benefits of drying food

If you have enough food to spare in your inventory and intend to offload some extra weight, this is a great opportunity to make some extra Groschen by selling your dried food to local vendors. You can get a better deal if you know how to haggle the price through conversation and persuasion.

There is no shame in drying plenty of food, but there is only so much you can carry on your person. It wouldn't be a bad idea to make it a side hustle to fund Henry's adventures.

It is also worth noting that the nourishment levels of each food are significantly higher after being dried on the rack. Henry will likely become stronger, healthier, and faster if he regularly eats high-quality food.

Drying food in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 may sound like a chore, but you will reap great benefits, like making extra money and better stats. Warhorse Studios implemented this game mechanic to depict an immersive and realistic experience of what it would be like to live in those times.

