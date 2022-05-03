How to earn all emblems in Destiny 2 Season 16

Destiny 2 allows players to fully customize the way their guardian looks. From changing the ornaments on weapons and armor, to deciding colors, each guardian can be given a very unique look. One aspect of the customizations is the player's emblem. Emblems allow players to customize how their name is displayed in menus. They also offer unique backgrounds for players to choose from.

How players can earn all emblems exclusive to Destiny 2 Season 16

Destiny 2 is currently in Season 16, which is called the Season of the Risen. As players await the Lightfall expansion, they can participate in special seasonal events to obtain some unique gear, which includes emblems. Each one of the emblems can be unlocked in a special way. Emblems are issued as rewards for completing certain activities and challenges in the game.

How emblems function in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players can customize the way their name is displayed in menus and in different modes of the game. When players equip an emblem, it changes the appearance of the tile of the player's name. Emblems can feature special trackers to highlight certain achievements the player has completed in the game. Some can be very rare and hard to obtain, and they are often used as status symbols for players.

1) Life for Life

The Life for Life emblem is a special hidden emblem tied to Season of the Risen Triumphs (Image via Bungie)

For players who want to obtain the Life for Life emblem, they should note that it is not currently available. However, it is tied to the Season of the Risen Triumphs, and the season is ending in the next few weeks. Therefore, players who are after this emblem should keep an eye on the in-game announcements, as it is not currently available even with all of the weekly challenges that are up for grabs.

2) Psychic Warfare

Players can obtain the Psychic Warfare emblem when they unlock the Stalwart Skin (Image via Bungie)

Players who are looking to get their hands on the Psychic Warfare emblem can do so by completing the Rank 16 for the Vanguard (twice) to unlock the special Stalwart Skin weapon. This skin is for the Season 16 ritual weapon Reckless Endangerment, and players need to work on obtaining this skin as soon as possible if they want to earn the Psychic Warfare emblem by the end of the season.

3) Archive of Twilight

Destiny 2 players can earn the Archive of Twilight emblem by making a purchase from the Bungie Store (Image via Bungie)

Obtaining this special emblem is very straightforward. To obtain this emblem, players will simply need to make a purchase from the Bungie Store during the Season of the Risen. Players can purchase any item they wish and obtain the emblem. However, players should note that digital codes do not count as a purchase for this criteria. Players who want to obtain this emblem should ensure that a purchase is made by the end of the season.

