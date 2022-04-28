While some Destiny 2 players may have their preferred weapons, it's always a welcome addition for them to be able to receive any weapon skin as it allows them to change the way their weapon looks. The Stalwart Skin is a special skin players can unlock for Reckless Endangerment.

How to get the Stalwart Skin in Destiny 2

There are many ways to get skins in Destiny 2. Players can receive them for free from Bright Engrams earned from the season pass, or they can purchase skins from the Eververse store using Bright Dust or Silver. Others can be earned by completing quests or grinding reputation for certain NPCs. The Stalwart Skin is a reward for building reputation with the Vanguard.

How reputation works in Destiny 2

For players to increase their reputation with a certain vendor, be it the Vanguard or the Crucible or even the Gambit, players need to be actively participating in the activity. Generally, the best way for players to gain reputation is by running those playlist activities that belong to a certain reputation as many times as they can. Players can also complete bounties that give reputation as well to earn it faster.

What can players do to increase their Vanguard reputation?

For players who want to increase their reputation with Commander Zavala, in order to gain the Stalwart Skin, they will need to participate in Vanguard activities. This means they will need to play the Vanguard Strikes, Nightfalls and Battlegrounds. In addition, players will want to pick up additional bounties from Zavala and complete the weekly bounty challenge to get increased reputation.

Players can build streaks in Destiny 2 by chaining playlists

When a player decides to participate in an activity, they will begin to gain more reputation as they complete more of that activity in a row. For example, for a player trying to gain rep with the Vanguard, they can run Strikes over and over. Each time they run a Strike without doing any other activities, they build a streak. This will cap out after 5 runs, which will give +75 Vanguard rank after each run.

Claiming the Stalwart Skin in Destiny 2

Once players have reached Reputation Level 16 with Zavala twice, they will be able to claim the reward. Players must be sure to claim all of the items that are available to claim before trying to grab the Stalwart Skin, as some players may not be able to claim it until they do so. However, once the skin is unlocked, it will be available for use with all of the characters on a player's account.

