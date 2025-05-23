Money is a crucial aspect of nearly every game, and Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time is no exception. Throughout your playthrough, you will need Dosh (the in-game currency) to purchase items and complete certain quests. Right after you arrive on the island, you will be required to pay back a loan of 10,000 Dosh to Auntie Anne to continue your journey. Hence, you must know the ways to earn a huge amount of money quickly to progress in this game.

This article guides you on how to earn quick money in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time.

How to earn money quickly in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time

Complete each life tutorial to earn money

As you start the game, you will visit the Guild Office, where you can speak to Anne and choose a Life, which refers to your profession. Each Life has a tutorial quest that you can complete to earn a fair amount of Dosh. You need to choose any Life, complete its tutorial quest, and then switch to another Life.

All Lives in Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.|| YouTube@TagBackTV)

There are a total of 14 Lives in the game, though two (Artist and Farmer) will be locked initially. Completing tutorials from each will reward you with 1000 Dosh, and in this way, you can accumulate a good amount of money right at the beginning.

Help people by completing their requests

There are various side quests that you can complete to earn Dosh. Once you choose a Life and leave the Guild Office, you will notice villagers with speech bubbles above their heads. These indicate their requests that you can accept and fulfill for Dosh. These tasks may include delivering special materials or defeating certain enemies inside the village, as showcased in the image below.

Complete side quest to earn money (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.|| YouTube@DeltaShinyZeta)

The amount of Dosh you earn depends on the difficulty of the task. At a lower level, you will be offered less Dosh, around 400 to 500, but as you progress, you could earn up to 3000 Dosh per quest. It is recommended to complete as many quests as you can to accumulate a lot of Dosh.

Sell equipment and drops

Selling items is one of the easiest ways to earn quick money. Throughout your journey, you will get various types of materials and pieces of furniture that aren't very useful. Some you get as rewards, while others you can get after defeating enemies. Check your inventory for items you don’t need and sell them for extra Dosh.

Craft equipment and sell them to earn quick money (Image via LEVEL5 Inc.|| YouTube@TagBackTV)

In addition to this, you can obtain items like little tails and scales after defeating certain monsters. These aren't very useful for you, and you can easily sell them in bulk and earn a lot of Dosh. Since the title also includes a crafting mechanism, you can craft various items using some raw materials and sell them at a good profit to earn a lot of Dosh.

